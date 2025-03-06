Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. AZ Alkmaar: Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Netherlands for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie vs. AZ Alkmaar.
Spurs could find in the Europa League an avenue to save what's been a difficult season defined by an injury crisis that's plagued them for most of it. Although the injuries offer a valid excuse, it's still been a disappointing campaign for the north London outfit.
Sitting a lowly 13th in the Premier League standings, Tottenham's only realistic avenue for European soccer next season is winning the Europa League. Ange Postecoglou famously said he always wins trophies in his second season in charge, and the second tier European competition is the only path towards making that statement true.
Dejan Kulusevski is the latest name added to a laundry list of injuries that include Cristian Romero, Mickey van de Ven, Dominic Solanke and plenty others. Despite the long list of absentees, Postecoglou still has enough quality to field a strong side in Alkmaar.
Here's how Tottenham could lineup vs. AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Mar. 6.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. AZ Alkmaar (4-2-3-1)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—Back to full fitness, Vicario gets the start between the sticks.
RB: Pedro Porro—The former Sporting Lisbon man has been inconsistent this season, with numerous examples of him being out of position defensively. However, he remains solid in attack.
CB: Archie Gray—The 18-year-old will start at center back with regular starters still on the mend.
CB: Kevin Danso—The January signing will partner Gray in the makeshift center back pairing.
LB: Destiny Udogie—Udogie will make his third consecutive start after returning from injury.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancour—The Uruguay international will serve as the midfield anchor.
CM: Lucas Bervgall—The teenager has seen his minutes increase and will get the nod in a crucial European match.
RW: Brennan Johnson—The Welshman scored three goals during the Europa League league phase.
AM: James Maddison—Maddison will operate as the most advanced midfielder and most of the chance creation burden will fall on his shoulders.
LW: Son Heung-Min—Tottenham's captain will want to be influential as he continues the pursuit his first trophy with the club.
ST: Mathys Tel—Tel has one goal in five appearances since joining Spurs in January.