Report: Tottenham Decide on Bryan Mbeumo Hijack, Thomas Frank Deal Nears
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed terms for Thomas Frank to become the club's next manager, reports state, but the current Brentford boss is not expected to pursue a reunion with Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo.
Spurs wasted little time in chasing their replacement for Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed after an end-of-season review saw club officials decide his Europa League triumph was not enough to compensate for a 17th-placed Premier League finish.
Frank was quickly earmarked as the preferred target, despite links for former Spurs and current U.S men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Fabrizio Romano reports a deal has been struck to take the Brentford manager to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs are expected to pay a fee of £10 million ($13.6 million) to break Frank’s contract early, with several of the Dane’s backroom staff members expected to follow him from Brentford.
One man who is not expected to take the same journey, however, is Mbeumo. The French forward is keen on joining United this summer and has been the subject of two bids from the Red Devils, the latest of which was reported to be worth ”over £60 million ($81.3 million)”.
While Spurs are thought to hold an interest in Mbeumo which predates their pursuit of Frank, the Daily Mail state they are not expected to rival United for the French forward’s signature. Spurs do want to bolster in attack but are thought to be prioritising other targets.
A final decision on the club’s transfer direction will likely have been made during negotiations between Spurs and Frank. The Dane is expected to be installed as manager imminently, although Frank’s agent refused to be drawn when quizzed on a timeline.
“I have no comments on that at this time,” he told Danish outlet Bold.