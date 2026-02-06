Tottenham, Sports Illustrated Tickets Enter 12-Year Fan Experience Partnership

Tottenham Hotspur and Sports Illustrated Tickets have announced a 12-year fan experience partnership.

The Lilywhites’ storied history will be celebrated in the East Stand of the club’s self-titled stadium, blending unforgettable moments from around the world into an immersive hub that includes a curated ‘Defining Moments’ storytelling experience—one that will feature Sports Illustrated’s award-winning covers, stories and photography.

Wallscapes, portraits and interactive exhibits will allow supporters to relive iconic sporting moments, and each ‘Defining Moments’ piece will be feature a QR code that enables fans to access exclusive digital content and behind-the-scenes stories.

“This partnership with Spurs is among the most significant milestones for Sports Illustrated Tickets to date,” David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets, said.

Sports Illustrated will also become an inaugural member of The Collective—a new sponsorship programme aimed at delivering unique activations to every stand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Club SI will debut in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s East Premium area. | Tottenham Hotspur x Sports Illustrated

“Since 1882, Tottenham Hotspur has been one of the most storied clubs in the world and its passionate fans and world-class stadium align perfectly with Sports Illustrated Tickets as we continue to expand globally,” Lane continued. “Together, we’re excited to offer Spurs fans an enhanced experience that honors the Club’s heritage as only a Sports Illustrated company can.

“We’re thrilled to debut as the first member ofThe Collective and to help shape a new era for sports partnerships.”

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Partnering with Sports Illustrated Tickets is an incredible opportunity to bring the passion, energy, and stories that make this club so special to life in new and engaging ways for fans across the globe and in the stadium on matchdays.”

A 3,000-capacity Club SI will debut in the stadium’s East Premium area, while the Lower East Side bar will also be rebranded as The Cover Club. That area will feature SI-inspired design elements that blend sport, culture and hospitality together.

