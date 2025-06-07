Tottenham Learn ‘Staggering’ Thomas Frank Cost As Former Premier League Manager ‘Rejects Approach’
After sacking Ange Postecoglou on Friday, Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly face a steep bill if they pursue managerial target Thomas Frank to replace the Australian on the touchline.
Frank, currently Brentford manager, is highly rated and sought-after alongside names like Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, but the money associated with luring Frank might put Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy off.
According to The Mirror, Frank will cost over £10 million ($13.5 million) if Spurs are to lure him away from Brentford. The Dane has two years left on his current Bees deal and a hefty buy-out clause. There are also suggestions Frank may have a gentlemen's agreement to remain with his current club for one more season.
Fabrizio Romano added talks between the two clubs are advancing after Spurs were snubbed with an approach for Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Frank first joined Brentford in December 2016 as an assistant coach. He worked his way up eventually being named boss after Dean Smith's departure in 2018. Frank guided the Bees to Premier League for the 2021–22 season and have stayed up since.
Brentford have finished as high as ninth and as low as 16th since promotion. Frank could be tempted by the prospect of playing Champions League football next season after Spurs won the Europa League over Manchester United. The Dane, despite a myriad of league finishes, has shown his tactical nouse ever since coming up. Their first win in the league against Arsenal and subsequent results against big sides like Manchester City and Man Utd showcase his quality.
The Postecoglou news sent waves throughout England after the manager guided Tottenham to their first trophy in 6,296 days. Reports of a player revolt appeared given how popular the Australian was in the dressing room.
The decision was made in light of a club review based on performances both in Europe and the Premier League. Spurs acknowledged extenuating circumstances like injuries and focusing on the Europa League, but the club deemed a 17th place finish unacceptable.