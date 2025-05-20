Tottenham vs. Man Utd: Europa League Final Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bilbao stages an all-English affair in the 2025 Europa League final on Wednesday night, as Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United.
The pair of woefully underperforming Premier League sides have long prioritised their continental journeys, but salvation can only arrive for one in northern Spain. A harsh summer of introspection and drastic change is in store for the loser.
United sit 16th in the Premier League, with Spurs slightly worse off in 17th, but success on Wednesday supplies the victor with the chance to rebuild in an instant. While United haven’t been shy of silverware amid their post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise, Spurs are chasing their first major trophy since 2008.
Victory in Bilbao would mean so much for Tottenham supporters, and potentially allow Ange Postecoglou to remain at the helm. His team have performed with impressive maturity and control in their quarterfinal and semifinal triumphs over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodø/Glimt respectively.
United, who are still unbeaten in the competition, was superb over two legs against Athletic Club in the last four, but required a remarkable comeback in the second leg of their quarterfinal with Lyon to advance 7-6 on aggregate.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to a hugely significant Europa League final.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: Bilbao, Spain
- Stadium: San Mamés Barria
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Tottenham vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham: 4 wins
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd (February 16, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Tottenham
Man Utd
Aston Villa 2–0 Tottenham – 16/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd – 16/05/25
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Man Utd 0–2 West Ham – 11/05/25
Bodo/Glimt 0–2 Tottenham – 08/05/25
Man Utd 4–1 Athletic Club – 08/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Brentford 4–3 Man Utd – 04/05/25
Tottenham 3–1 Bodo/Glimt – 01/05/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Man Utd – 01/05/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium
Tottenham Team News
Spurs’ injury woes have refused to relent in the build-up to the final. James Maddison is out of action due to the knee injury he suffered during the first leg of their semifinal triumph, while Dejan Kulusevski has since undergone surgery on his right patella.
Postecoglou is thus without his two most creative sparks, and doubts remain over Lucas Bergvall’s status. The young Swedish midfielder was pictured on crutches at the start of the month after sustaining an ankle injury, but some optimists suggest he may be fit to feature in Bilbao. He has travelled with the squad, but so have the majority of Spurs’ stricken stars.
Radu Drăgușin is a long-term absentee after tearing his ACL, and Timo Werner has barely featured in 2025 due to a reported hamstring issue.
Son Heung-min could start after making his comeback from injury against Crystal Palace 10 days ago. Brennan Johnson is likely to get the nod on the opposite flank.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man Utd (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son.
Man Utd Team News
While Man Utd are certainly without Lisandro Martínez, Amorim has said that Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are all aiming to be in contention for the final. Joshua Zirkzee also has a shot after returning to training on Tuesday.
The Portuguese can call upon young defender Ayden Heaven if Yoro doesn’t recover from his injury in time, while Luke Shaw has been utilised in the manager’s back three as of late.
Manuel Ugarte should come into United’s midfield and partner Casemiro, and Alejandro Garnacho will operate off the shoulder of Rasmus Højlund up top. Star man Bruno Fernandes will also be stationed in Amorim’s front three.
If Dalot isn’t fit to start after a few weeks out, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu will retain their places at wing-back.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Onana; Lindelöf, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Højlund.
Tottenham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Tottenham have won all three meetings with Manchester United this season, but that record will only fill Spurs supporters with dread. If they are to lose one of the four, of course it’d be this one!
Both teams have found another gear in Europe, with Postecoglou, in particular, saving his best XI for Thursday nights during the knockout stages. For example, we’ve rarely seen the back five which has helped Spurs into the final in the Premier League since the turn of the year. Spurs would be in a far less embarrassing domestic position had the boss opted against resting his defensive stars for this competition, but they may well have not reached the final in Bilbao.
It’s a sacrifice Ange was willing to make, and the Aussie boss is 90 minutes away from making good on his promise. He always wins something in his second year, and given that this has so far been the season for ending silverware droughts, Spurs may well be the next to lift a trophy after a long wait.
United have the better coach, the best player on the pitch and the superior ’heritage’, but this has the makings of Tottenham’s night.