Transfer Rumors: Fernandes' Saudi Mega-Offer, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Striker Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Foot Mercato report that former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is drawing interest from Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 29-year-old Ivorian made 112 appearances for Arsenal having signed for a then club-record fee of ~$96 million (£72m).
Liverpool look to sell left back Kostas Tsimikas in the summer, Football Insider state. The 28-year-old Greece international has two years left on his contract and would be another wide defender leaving following Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure at season's end. Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is reportedly top of Liverpool's list to replace Tsimikas and challenge Andrew Robertson.
Manchester United have named Fiorentina striker Moise Kean as a striker target at season's end if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, Foot Mercato report. David Ornstein reported that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is the club's top target, but the English player has other clubs interested in him as well.
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season, but it looks like the club's top option to replace him is spurning Pep Guardiola. Sport Bild state that Bayer Leverkusen star, Florian Wirtz, is only interested in moving to Bayern Munich, not Man City or Real Madrid, if he's to leave the club.
Chelsea striker target Victor Osimhen is open to staying at Galatasaray another season, The Mirror report. Milliyet stated the club have put together the ~$75 million (£56m) fee to make his move permanent.
Europa League semifinalist Tottenham Hotspur plan to try and re-negotiate Mathys Tel's buy option at the end of the season, according to TBR Football. The club had originally tried to purchase the player from Bayern Munich, but had to settle for a loan deal.
Arsenal need a striker, possibly two forwards in the summer to refuel for another Premier League and Champions League push. West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus could be a target with the club willing to make a $96 million (€85m) investment, talkSPORT state.
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has made a "mega offer" for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, the Daily Mail report. A report from the Sun suggested a deal over $152 million (£115m) for the Portuguese midfielder.
La Liga
Ronald Araujo, the Barcelona defender, could leave the club at the end of the season with the potential arrival of Jonathan Tah, Fichajes state. Barcelona prepare for an important summer after going out of the Champions League Tuesday night against Inter Milan. Tah is also drawing interested from Real Madrid and Newcastle United.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hopes of a move to Barcelona after joining up with agent Pini Zahavi, TEAMTalk report. The England international has spent the second half of the Premier League season on loan at Aston Villa under Unai Emery.
Real Madrid are targeting new defenders following a host of injuries this season with the club closing in on Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, Marca state. The Spanish defender has attracted interest abroad and domestically after a breakout season for Andoni Iraola's Cherries. Los Blancos would face stiff competition as they try to revitalize their defense.
On Real Madrid's shortlist as well at center back is Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. Fichajes report the plan is to try and convince the French defender to not renew his contract with the Premier League champions. Konate's contract is set to expire at the end of next season.
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could join Atletico Madrid as the La Liga club explore a potential sale of Julian Alvarez going on the other way, TEAMTalk said. Potentially a big striker swap on the horizon in Europe. Nunez is also drawing reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.