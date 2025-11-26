Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Target Shocking Winter Addition, Rodrygo Mulls Real Madrid Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool see Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha as a “strategic addition” that could revitalize their midfield. The reigning Premier League champions are willing to go to similar lengths as Real Madrid, with the Reds willing to pay near Los Blancos’ €150 million (£131.8 million, $173.5 million) offer. (Source: Fichajes)
Out wide, Arne Slot is thought to have personally requested signing Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo in January. The Reds could bolster their attack following six Premier League losses in seven matches. (Source: Fichajes)
Last on Liverpool, the club are said to be considering multiple strikers with “favorable market conditions” over the winter. The $276 million spent on Hugo Ekitiké and Alexander Isak has yielded just four goals across the English top-flight and Champions League in 23 combined appearances. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Chelsea want FC Porto duo Samu Aghehowa and Victor Froholdt. Tottenham are also interested in Aghehowa, potentially prompting a London battle for the 21-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Despite Gabriel Jesus’s impending return from an ACL injury, Arsenal plan to sell the Brazilian in January. The former Manchester City striker battled multiple spells in the treatment room as the Gunners moved on to Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United are “leading the charge” for Atlético Madrid and England international Conor Gallagher, though they face competition from other Premier League sides. (Source: AS)
Republic of Ireland hero Troy Parrott is attracting interest from multiple Premier League sides. Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a move for the former Spurs striker. (Source: talkSPORT)
West Ham United are mulling a pursuit of AC Milan and Mexico international Santiago Giménez in January. Niclas Füllkrug could exit soon, though the Hammers face perceived competition from Brentford and Sunderland. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Newcastle United will have to smash AZ Alkmaar’s outgoing transfer record to sign midfield starlet Kees Smit. The Dutchman has previously been linked with Real Madrid. A fee would be around £22 million, breaking the record set by Tijjani Reijnders to AC Milan. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
David Moyes wants Everton to step up their contract talks with midfield standout James Garner. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer as Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa monitor his situation. (Source: talkSPORT)
Manchester City would have no hesitation making a move for Newcastle star Tino Livramento. Though, a move ultimately comes down to what the defender fancies. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Amid growing discontent with Xabi Alonso throughout the club, Real Madrid have identified Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement. The Frenchman, who is thought to be waiting to take over the France national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is currently a free agent. (Source: indykaila)
Barcelona’s attempt to recruit Harry Kane looks to have failed. The Englishman is keen on staying at Bayern Munich given the stability and situation. The World Cup is also preventing Kane from making a rash decision. (Source: Sport Bild)
From potential incomings to potential outgoings, Robert Lewandowksi has ruled out a move to Fenerbahçe. The Polish striker is not interested in a January move, though the situation seems fluid. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Endrick, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, who are all at the center of transfer speculation, are unhappy with how Alonso is managing Real Madrid. The growing discontent could lead the players to bid farewell to the Spanish capital. (Source: COPE)
Real Madrid have decided Nico Paz will be their first signing for the 2026–27 season. The Argentine has already said yes to leaving Como and coming back to the Spanish capital next summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, though Atléti want to keep the Spaniard. Chelsea are seemingly upping their approach as they target midfield reinforcements. (Source: CaughtOffside)