Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Target £75 Million Star; Richarlison Handed MLS Option
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are considering a move for Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo, with sporting director Richards Hughes believed to be a big admirer. The Reds face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: talkSPORT)
Man Utd are ramping up interest in Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano given the French defender is out of contract next summer. It seems like the two sides have come to an agreement on base salary, but Bayern remain interested in extending the 26-year-old’s stay. (Source: Bild)
Arsenal are determined to keep club captain Martin Ødegaard by tying him down to a new deal. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the Norwegian playmaker. (Source: Fichajes)
Harry Maguire is eyeing a new contract with Man Utd. Initial talks have been held with director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves and Maguire’s camp. (Source: The Sun)
Juventus have named Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a top target, though a move for the Italian is dependent on outgoings. Tonali is thought to be interested in a return to Serie A. (Source: Fichajes)
Tottenham and Brazilian forward Richarlison is being targeted by Major League Soccer team Orlando City with the club presenting a project for a summer 2026 move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Orlando City previously targeted Richarlison over the summer in a deal supposedly worth £34.6 million ($46.4 million). (Source: ESPN Brasil)
Recently appointed West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo could reunite with Adama Traoré in the winter. The two previously worked together at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is of interest to La Liga rival Atlético Madrid. The La Masia talent has enjoyed a positive start to his spell at Monaco scoring five Ligue 1 goals in 126 minutes, yet Barcelona maintain leverage given his contract length. (Source: Fichajes)
Xabi Alonso is targeting Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza after impressing int he FIFA U-20 World Cup with Spain. The 20-year-old has a release clause of £20 million ($26.8 million) and is contracted through 2028. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, with his release clause reportedly set at €65 million ($75.6 million). The 29-year-old was joint top scorer with Raphinha in the 2024–25 Champions League. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Should Real Madrid activate buy back options for both Nico Paz and Chema Andrés from Como and Stuttgart respectively, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos could be on the chopping block to open up squad space. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona are looking for around €30 to €35 million for midfield talent Marc Casadó. Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to rival one another for the 22-year-old’s signature in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Antonio Rüdiger has a gentlemen’s agreement with Real Madrid that could determine his future at the the club. The German defender is leaning toward leaving given his injury situation. (Source: Defensa Central)