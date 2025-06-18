Two Premier League Players ’in Contact’ With Bayern Munich After Nico Williams Snub
Bayern Munich are reported to have Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma on their transfer radar after learning that Nico Williams would rather join Barcelona this summer.
Williams stayed with Athletic Club in the wake of a breakout at Euro 2024 last summer, but the Spanish winger is still considered one of the premiere talents in world football and he has not had a lack of suitors following the conclusion of 2024–25.
But Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea were disappointed by his reported decision, which is to join Barcelona if the financially-limited Catalans can afford to make it happen.
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg states that Bayern were “fully informed” of that development, although they will remain on standby to swoop should Barcelona fail to complete a deal due to the financials—things still aren’t as they should be and the Dani Olmo saga was a source of huge embarrassment for the club when his mid-season re-registration was rejected.
But Bayern aren’t solely waiting on Williams and a possible fumble from Barcelona that may not come, lining up alternatives as well. Contact is being maintained with Gakpo and Mitoma, as well as Bradley Barcola, a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão–Sports Illustrated previously revealed the Bavarian giants are interested in the latter.
Bayern strengthened with Michael Olise from Crystal Palace last summer, but the Bundesliga giants have already parted company with Leroy Sané, who has joined Galatasaray, and are expected to also let go of Kinglsey Coman ahead of the new season.
There is a risk of Gakpo losing game time at Liverpool with Florian Wirtz in the team and the likelihood that Luis Díaz stays once Barcelona have ploughed their resources into Williams.