UEFA Champions League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSG, Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
Real Madrid aren't present to spoil this season's Champions League party, with the holders and 15-time winners failing to reach the semi-finals of the latest iteration.
As a result, there's a sense of novelty surrounding this year's final four even if each of the remaining teams rank among the very best on the continent. Arsenal's matchup with Paris Saint-Germain means we're guaranteed a non-winner in the final next month, while Barcelona and Inter are each aiming to end briefer continental droughts.
These are a pair of blockbuster fixtures, and the first legs get underway this week. Here are Sports Illustrated's predictions for the semifinal curtain raisers.
Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Tuesday, Apr. 29
Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 PSG
PSG visit the Emirates for the second time this season after losing 2-0 in north London at the start of the league phase back in October. Arsenal cruised beyond their opponents that night, overwhelming the visitors with their physicality and fluidity in the build-up phase. However, Luis Enrique's side have evolved considerably since. They were crowned Ligue 1 champions at the start of April and have knocked out two Premier League opponents to reach this stage. Enrique has brought about majestic cohesion to the French capital in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, but his team are facing up against the stiffest of units without the ball.
Arsenal's supreme defensive security was on display during their quarter-final tie with Madrid, as they refused to let Carlo Ancelotti's superstars take over either contest. It'll take an even sterner effort to keep this scintillating PSG frontline at bay on Tuesday night. While the Gunners are competing in the semifinals for the first time since 2009, PSG have reached the last four on four occasions since 2019/20. They've reached the final just once, losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, and Arsenal are aiming to return to the biggest stage having also been beaten on their sole appearance in the final 19 years ago.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Wednesday, Apr. 30
Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter
Barcelona vs Inter. Champions League semifinals. Football. Heritage. You can't help but cast your mind back to 2010 when thinking about this fixture. Inter's two-legged triumph over Pep Guardiola's seemingly unbeatable Barcelona was Jose Mourinho's masterpiece. It was the vengeance Mourinho craved ever since the club he once worked for as a translator and assistant opted against hiring him as Frank Rijkaard's successor two years before.
The two clubs have met since, but never on an occasion bearing such significance. Barcelona recently had a 24-game unbeaten run snapped by Borussia Dortmund, but stage two of their potential quadruple was completed in dramatic fashion at the weekend. Jules Kounde's strike in extra-time helped Barca to Copa del Rey glory, and they currently boast a four-point lead at the top of La Liga. However, teams of Inter's meticulous ilk have proven to be their kryptonite this term.
The Nerazzurri are a superb cup team under Simone Inzaghi and were beaten finalists two years ago, but they're at risk of a 2024/25 season which long promised so much blowing up in their faces at the last. Inter exited the Coppa Italia last week and now trail Napoli in the Scudetto race. They look knackered, and a monumental effort is needed to upset this wonderful Barcelona team over two legs.