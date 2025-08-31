Unai Emery’s Hilarious Two Word Response to Emiliano Martinez’s Status at Aston Villa
It’s looking increasingly likely that Emiliano Martínez will no longer be an Aston Villa player after the summer transfer window closes on Monday night.
The 2022 World Cup champion has reportedly already agreed to personal terms with Manchester United. Though the transfer is still not yet completed, the speculation only increased when Martínez was left out of Aston Villa’s squad for their match vs. Crystal Palace.
Emery spoke to the media prior to Villa’s match as he was asked about Martínez’s omission from the squad and what the future holds. The Spanish manager refused to offer insight, instead repeating the same two words in a hilarious exchange.
“Marco Bizot,” the name of Martínez’s replacement in goal for Villa, were the only words to come out of Emery’s mouth as he dodged questions regarding Martínez. After repeating Bizot’s name time-after-time, he simply stated that time had run out in the pre-match interview.
The Argentine appeared to bid farewell to Aston Villa fans in the club’s final home game of the 2024–25 season. But after failing to secure a move prior to opening weekend, he made his season debut with Villa in their 1–0 defeat to Brentford a week ago.
Then, after dismal performances in goal to start the season, Man Utd rekindled their interest in the veteran goalkeeper and are now in talks with Villa to try and complete the transfer before the Sept. 1 deadline.
Bizot, unsurprisingly, started between the sticks against Crystal Palace. Unfortunately for Emery, Villa’s new goalkeeper gave away a penalty in the first half that saw the hosts go into halftime trailing by one goal.