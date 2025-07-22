Unlikely Favorite ‘Challenges’ Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid’s Number 10 Shirt
Although Kylian Mbappé was expected to be first in line for Real Madrid’s No. 10 shirt, the Frenchman now reportedly has competition from Arda Güler.
When Luka Modrić bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid this summer, the Croatian’s iconic shirt became available for the first time in eight years. Unlike when Toni Kroos left the club and handed Fede Valverde the No. 8, Modrić did not name his successor before joining AC Milan.
Now, it is up to the club to bestow the No. 10 shirt to a player ahead of the 2025–26 season. Previous reports indicated Mbappé was the frontrunner to inherent the number. After all, the Frenchman wore No. 10 at Monaco and currently wears it for the France national team.
Mbappé’s status at the club also factors into the decision. The 26-year-old might have only joined Real Madrid last summer, but he already etched his name in the club’s history books for his brilliant debut campaign.
Güler, though, has emerged as an option as well. According to MARCA, the midfielder “wants to wear” the iconic number, especially after Modrić gave him his shirt after his final appearance for Los Blancos.
Handing the No. 10 to Güler would give the Türkiye international the “status he’s been clamoring for”. It would also mark him as a key piece of Xabi Alonso’s plans moving forward, signifying the next step for the young talent.
Güler's case is backed by the recent history of the shirt. In the last 15 years, Real Madrid’s No. 10 has been worn by Modrić, James Rodriguez and Mesut Özil. The 20-year-old could be the fourth consecutive midfielder to play with the number 10 on his back.
Of course, there is the slim possibility the shirt remains vacant for the upcoming season, just like it did after Özil’s departure. There was no No. 10 on Real Madrid when the team lifted La Décima in 2014.
With two potential successors waiting, though, the No. 10 will likely have a new owner in the coming month.