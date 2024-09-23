USMNT Abroad: Best Performances of the Week – Sept. 23
USMNT players abroad have begun to step up their game in hopes to impress new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
In Italy, Christian Pulisic's red-hot start to the season continued in UEFA Champions League and Serie A action. The ex-Chelsea winger opened the scoring against Liverpool at the San Siro with a brilliant run down the left-hand side before slicing an effort past Alisson.
At the weekend, Pulisic added his third goal of the new season against AC Milan in a 2–1 victory for the Rossoneri with a swift move through the Inter Milan defense. The 26-year-old is now up to five goal involvements in Serie A play this season and has comfortably been Milan's best player thus far.
Folarin Balogun got off the mark in the 2024–25 Ligue 1 season in AS Monaco's 3–1 triumph over Le Havre. The former Arsenal striker was at the right place at the right hand in the six-yard box to hammer home a powerful strike after he was set up George Ilenikhena. Balogun will aim to build off his first goal of the campaign to help Monaco stay near the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Crystal Palace center-back Chris Richards was on point in the team's 0–0 draw vs. Manchester United in the Premier League. The 24-year-old continues to develop into a reliable defender in the USMNT setup with a solid display against the Red Devils with five clearances, two interceptions, three recoveries, five duels won and two passes into the final third.
Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven sit atop the Eredivisie standings with 18 points thanks in part to the outstanding start to the season from Malik Tillman. The versatile attacker has now logged four goals and one assist in six appearances after a brace in PSV's 3–1 in over Fortuna Sittard.
EFL Championship club Leeds United have sputtered in its bid to return to the Premier League, but not because of Brenden Aaronson. In Leeds' 2–0 win over Cardiff City, Aaronson set up the match-sealing goal with an assist to Joel Piroe to bring his season-long tally up to two goals and one assist.