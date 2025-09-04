USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino Blames Ex-Tottenham Chief for Failed Real Madrid Move
U.S. men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he once had the opportunity to manage Real Madrid, but Spurs ex-chairman Daniel Levy blocked the potential move.
Pochettino is back in the spotlight as the USMNT gears up for two international friendlies during the September international break. The pressure is on the 53-year-old to get the Stars and Stripes as prepared as possible for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a different challenge to those he faced as a manager at various clubs across Europe.
While he led the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Pochettino never managed a top club in Spain before he made the switch to international football. Real Madrid were apparently eyeing the Argentine, though, as Zinedine Zidane’s successor back in 2018, but Levy prevented the move.
“Zidane leaves Madrid and naturally the possibility arises,” Pochettino said on El Chiringuito TV. “I had given my word to Levy that I would stay [at Tottenham] until the [new] stadium was finished.
“At that moment, I said I would go to Madrid if Levy gave the green light. I don’t know what happened afterwards, but surely he didn’t give the OK,” Pochettino revealed.
After Zidane led Los Blancos to a historic Champions League threepeat, the Frenchman left the club along with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2018–2019 season. At the time, Pochettino was still under contract with Tottenham and in no position to facilitate a grand move to the Spanish capital without Levy’s support.
“I don’t know how Florentino Pérez took it, but it wasn’t my fault. I wasn’t a free agent. Football is like that, sometimes opportunities slip away,” Pochettino said.
Real Madrid ultimately appointed Julen Lopetegui, who only lasted three months into their 2018–2019 campaign. Santiago Solari then took over until March before Zidane came back. All the while, Pochettino remained in north London.
Fast forward six years and now the former Spurs boss is hoping to elevate the USMNT. Pochettino’s early tenure in charge of the Stars and Stripes has not gone to plan; the team failed to defend their Concacaf Nations League title and then finished as the runners-up in the Gold Cup.
With most of his superstars, including Christian Pulisic, back available to play in September, Pochettino will be eager to turn the page on a tumultuous summer.