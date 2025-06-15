USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Pochettino Kicks Off Gold Cup Run
After a poor start to June, the U.S. men’s national team is kicking off its 2025 Gold Cup campaign against Trinidad and Tobago.
Just a few months ago, the USMNT would have been one of the favorites to dethrone Mexico as Gold Cup champions. Except the Stars and Stripes’ best players, including Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest, are missing out on this summer’s tournament due to injury or personal reasons.
The Stars and Stripes in turn have suffered two defeats to Türkiye and Switzerland in the lead up to the Gold Cup. The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino to get the USMNT back to winning ways against Trinidad and Tobago, but he might have to do so without Tyler Adams, who is still dealing with a foot injury.
Here’s what the Stars and Stripes’ XI could look like to kick off the Gold Cup.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—The NYCFC shot-stopper is set to return to the starting lineup after Matt Turner conceded four goals against Switzerland.
RB: Alex Freeman—With Dest yet to make his return to the national team, Freeman gets the big opportunity to be Pochettino’s starting man on the right flank.
CB: Chris Richards—Richards will hope to translate his stellar season for Crystal Palace to this summer’s tournament for the United States.
CB: Mark McKenzie—The center back will be eager to put in a better shift just four days after the Stars and Stripes’ embarrassing defensive performance at GEODIS Park.
LB: Max Arfsten—Although he is at his best as a left wing-back, Arfsten will have to focus on his defensive responsibilities for the USMNT.
DM: Johnny Cardoso—Cardoso put together an impressive campaign for Real Betis this past season, but has struggled to perform under Pochettino. The pressure is on the midfielder to rediscover his form or risk losing his starting spot.
DM: Luca de la Torre—De la Torre returns to the starting lineup to partner Cardoso in the midfield.
RW: Jack McGlynn—The Houston Dynamo forward scored the USMNT’s only goal in the last 180 minutes. He should have little trouble finding success against Trinidad and Tobago’s leaky backline.
AM: Malik Tillman—The midfielder is coming off a career-best season with PSV in which he bagged 16 goals in the team’s Eredivisie-winning campaign. Tillman has been one of the bright spots for an undermanned USMNT side in June.
LW: Diego Luna—The 21-year-old created the most chances in the USMNT’s defeat to Türkiye and should once again get the nod on the left wing.
ST: Brian White—White is third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 10 goals in 12 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps. The striker will hope to impress in what could be just his fifth international cap.