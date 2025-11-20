SI

Predicting USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Best XI Under Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has big decisions to make in key areas next summer.

Max Mallow

Tyler Adams (left), Christian Pulisic (middle) and Chris Richards (right) are poised for leadership roles next summer.
Tyler Adams (left), Christian Pulisic (middle) and Chris Richards (right) are poised for leadership roles next summer. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images, Koji Watanabe/Getty Images, Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking shape after a successful November international window.

Mauricio Pochettino put together his best camp since taking over with victories against Paraguay and Uruguay. While most spots in the XI would be easy to fill on paper, Pochettino’s tactical shift to a 3-4-3 has created competition for places. Multiple players have excelled in the setup creating somewhat of a headache for the Argentine and his staff.

Pochettino even took credit during the window for elevating Major League Soccer talent and putting them on par with their European-based teammates.

With just over 200 days to go until the tournament begins, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the USMNT’s best XI for the World Cup.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Jump to:

  1. Goalkeeper
  2. Defense
  3. Midfield
  4. Attack
  5. Projected USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster

Goalkeeper

Matt Freese
Matt Freese usurped the starting job from Matt Turner. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player

Age

Senior Caps

Club

Matt Freese

27

13

New York City FC

Matt Freese is undoubtedly the starting goalkeeper next summer. The New York City FC product took over starting duties in the build to the Concacaf Gold Cup and hasn’t relinquished it since. Freese has started every USMNT match since June 16 keeping three clean sheets.

The USMNT have conceded goals in nine of Freese’s 10 starts, though recent examples during international windows are down to his defense switching off. Freese should have also kept a clean sheet against Uruguay if not for some poor decision-making in his penalty area.

Pochettino should push Freese to be more assured moving forward, but it’s unlikely the Argentine makes a change in goal before the tournament.

Defense

Alex Freeman in action for the USMNT.
Alex Freeman has been one the best stories of the Pochettino era. / Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Age

Senior Caps

Club

Tim Ream

38

79

Charlotte FC

Chris Richards

25

35

Crystal Palace

Alex Freeman

21

13

Orlando City

Two-thirds of the center backs pick themselves, but the right sided option remains a question mark.

Tim Ream and Chris Richards will be in most lineups given their experience at the club and international level. Despite his age, Ream provides leadership and assurance playing out of the back. Richards has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. He should be in the middle of the three as long as he stays fit.

When it comes to the final position, a slight change during the November window might’ve even been a hint from Pochettino.

Alex Freeman has more than earned his place on the roster regardless, but he should start.

The manager started Freeman, traditionally a fullback, on the right side behind Sergiño Dest. The Orlando City man stood out in a hybrid role encouraged to get forward and overlap in attack. He even picked up a brace against Uruguay.

Pochettino could play it safe and go with three traditional center backs come the World Cup, but if he wants some creativity, legs and threat going forward Freeman should start.

Midfield

Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams was one of the lone veterans during the Gold Cup run. / Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Age

Senior Caps

Club

Antonee Robinson

28

50

Fulham

Tanner Tessmann

24

12

Lyon

Tyler Adams

26

52

Bournemouth

Sergiño Dest

37

37

PSV Eindhoven

Part of what made the USMNT’s performance against Uruguay so impressive was their resilient mid-block. A pairing of Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter stifled Premier League talents Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte.

If Pochettino can seamlessly insert stars at his disposal into those areas, the USMNT will be difficult to break down. One name from the November camp Pochettino likely sticks with is Tanner Tessmann. The Lyon midfielder was absent from summer action after featuring prominently at the start of Pochettino’s tenure.

Pairing him with Tyler Adams, who likely would’ve played in November if not for injury, would create a dynamic pivot centrally that can protect the back line and carry the ball forward. Weston McKennie also is an option, though his last showing with the USMNT saw him play in an advanced role.

The Juventus midfielder will get minutes during the World Cup, but Tessmann and Adams is an enticing duo.

The wingbacks pick themselves with Antonee Robinson out left and Dest on the right. The former has featured just four times under Pochettino, but there’s no doubting his talent. The latter, on the other hand, enjoyed a resurgence in November.

Tim Weah and Max Arfsten are considerations behind the two and should offer the USMNT different looks during the tournament.

Attack

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Malick Tillman
Christian Pulisic (left) and Malik Tillman should start as creative options out wide. / Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Player

Age

Senior Caps

Club

Christian Pulisic

27

82

AC Milan

Folarin Balogun

24

23

AS Monaco

Malik Tillman

23

26

Bayer Leverkusen

Folarin Balogun cemented his role as the starting striker with a strong November. Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi are likely to be carried, too.

Christian Pulisic remains the most talented USMNT player and should start off the left in every game. On the right, Pochettino has some options to consider.

Malik Tillman, despite recent injuries, remains a favorable choice. He was one of the better players in a draw against Ecuador back in October. His creativity as a traditional No. 10 puts him in a strong position to earn the starting job for one key reason.

dark. Next. Tillman DC cover. Why Malik Tillman Is USMNT’s Key to Success at 2026 World Cup

The USMNT heavily played through their wingbacks in the November window. Pulisic and Balogun each are skilled enough to drop deep and receive the ball if necessary, but are also threats in behind. Adding Tillman to the mix creates a dynamic attack that can create problems in multiple ways.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in his last seven appearances for the USMNT. As long as the right side is defensively sound, Tillman can roam around the penalty area and create opportunities for Balogun and Pulisic. That should also free up his attacking teammates when it comes to defensive duties.

Other options to consider out wide are McKennie, Weah and the returning Gio Reyna. The former Borussia Dortmund star scored his first USMNT goal in 601 days and needs to translate his November form to the club level if he’s going to start.

If not, he could be resigned to a bench role.

USMNT Best XI
Pochettino has the USMNT in stellar form heading into 2026. / FotMob

Projected USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster

Player

Position

Club

Matt Freese

Goalkeeper

New York City FC

Matt Turner

Goalkeeper

New England Revolution (loan)

Patrick Schulte

Goalkeeper

Columbus Crew

Tim Ream

Defender

Charlotte FC

Miles Robinson

Defender

FC Cincinnati

Chris Richards

Defender

Crystal Palace

Mark McKenzie

Defender

Toulouse

Auston Trusty

Defender

Celtic

Antonee Robinson

Defender

Fulham

Max Arfsten

Defender

Columbus Crew

Sergiño Dest

Defender

PSV Eindhoven

Alex Freeman

Defender

Orlando City

Tyler Adams

Midfielder

Bournemouth

Weston McKennie

Midfielder

Juventus

Tanner Tessmann

Midfielder

Lyon

Cristian Roldan

Midfielder

Seattle Sounders

Sebastian Berhalter

Midfielder

Vancouver Whitecaps

Aidan Morris

Midfielder

Middlesbrough

Malik Tillman

Midfielder

Bayer Leverkusen

Gio Reyna

Midfielder

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Diego Luna

Midfielder

Real Salt Lake

Christian Pulisic

Forward

AC Milan

Tim Weah

Forward

Marseille (loan)

Folarin Balogun

Forward

AS Monaco

Haji Wright

Forward

Coventry City

Ricardo Pepi

Forward

PSV Eindhoven

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

Home/Soccer