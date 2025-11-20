Predicting USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Best XI Under Mauricio Pochettino
The U.S. men’s national team starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking shape after a successful November international window.
Mauricio Pochettino put together his best camp since taking over with victories against Paraguay and Uruguay. While most spots in the XI would be easy to fill on paper, Pochettino’s tactical shift to a 3-4-3 has created competition for places. Multiple players have excelled in the setup creating somewhat of a headache for the Argentine and his staff.
Pochettino even took credit during the window for elevating Major League Soccer talent and putting them on par with their European-based teammates.
With just over 200 days to go until the tournament begins, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the USMNT’s best XI for the World Cup.
Goalkeeper
Player
Age
Senior Caps
Club
Matt Freese
27
13
New York City FC
Matt Freese is undoubtedly the starting goalkeeper next summer. The New York City FC product took over starting duties in the build to the Concacaf Gold Cup and hasn’t relinquished it since. Freese has started every USMNT match since June 16 keeping three clean sheets.
The USMNT have conceded goals in nine of Freese’s 10 starts, though recent examples during international windows are down to his defense switching off. Freese should have also kept a clean sheet against Uruguay if not for some poor decision-making in his penalty area.
Pochettino should push Freese to be more assured moving forward, but it’s unlikely the Argentine makes a change in goal before the tournament.
Defense
Player
Age
Senior Caps
Club
Tim Ream
38
79
Charlotte FC
Chris Richards
25
35
Crystal Palace
Alex Freeman
21
13
Orlando City
Two-thirds of the center backs pick themselves, but the right sided option remains a question mark.
Tim Ream and Chris Richards will be in most lineups given their experience at the club and international level. Despite his age, Ream provides leadership and assurance playing out of the back. Richards has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. He should be in the middle of the three as long as he stays fit.
When it comes to the final position, a slight change during the November window might’ve even been a hint from Pochettino.
Alex Freeman has more than earned his place on the roster regardless, but he should start.
The manager started Freeman, traditionally a fullback, on the right side behind Sergiño Dest. The Orlando City man stood out in a hybrid role encouraged to get forward and overlap in attack. He even picked up a brace against Uruguay.
Pochettino could play it safe and go with three traditional center backs come the World Cup, but if he wants some creativity, legs and threat going forward Freeman should start.
Midfield
Player
Age
Senior Caps
Club
Antonee Robinson
28
50
Fulham
Tanner Tessmann
24
12
Lyon
Tyler Adams
26
52
Bournemouth
Sergiño Dest
37
37
PSV Eindhoven
Part of what made the USMNT’s performance against Uruguay so impressive was their resilient mid-block. A pairing of Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter stifled Premier League talents Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte.
If Pochettino can seamlessly insert stars at his disposal into those areas, the USMNT will be difficult to break down. One name from the November camp Pochettino likely sticks with is Tanner Tessmann. The Lyon midfielder was absent from summer action after featuring prominently at the start of Pochettino’s tenure.
Pairing him with Tyler Adams, who likely would’ve played in November if not for injury, would create a dynamic pivot centrally that can protect the back line and carry the ball forward. Weston McKennie also is an option, though his last showing with the USMNT saw him play in an advanced role.
The Juventus midfielder will get minutes during the World Cup, but Tessmann and Adams is an enticing duo.
The wingbacks pick themselves with Antonee Robinson out left and Dest on the right. The former has featured just four times under Pochettino, but there’s no doubting his talent. The latter, on the other hand, enjoyed a resurgence in November.
Tim Weah and Max Arfsten are considerations behind the two and should offer the USMNT different looks during the tournament.
Attack
Player
Age
Senior Caps
Club
Christian Pulisic
27
82
AC Milan
Folarin Balogun
24
23
AS Monaco
Malik Tillman
23
26
Bayer Leverkusen
Folarin Balogun cemented his role as the starting striker with a strong November. Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi are likely to be carried, too.
Christian Pulisic remains the most talented USMNT player and should start off the left in every game. On the right, Pochettino has some options to consider.
Malik Tillman, despite recent injuries, remains a favorable choice. He was one of the better players in a draw against Ecuador back in October. His creativity as a traditional No. 10 puts him in a strong position to earn the starting job for one key reason.
The USMNT heavily played through their wingbacks in the November window. Pulisic and Balogun each are skilled enough to drop deep and receive the ball if necessary, but are also threats in behind. Adding Tillman to the mix creates a dynamic attack that can create problems in multiple ways.
The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in his last seven appearances for the USMNT. As long as the right side is defensively sound, Tillman can roam around the penalty area and create opportunities for Balogun and Pulisic. That should also free up his attacking teammates when it comes to defensive duties.
Other options to consider out wide are McKennie, Weah and the returning Gio Reyna. The former Borussia Dortmund star scored his first USMNT goal in 601 days and needs to translate his November form to the club level if he’s going to start.
If not, he could be resigned to a bench role.
Projected USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster
Player
Position
Club
Matt Freese
Goalkeeper
New York City FC
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper
New England Revolution (loan)
Patrick Schulte
Goalkeeper
Columbus Crew
Tim Ream
Defender
Charlotte FC
Miles Robinson
Defender
FC Cincinnati
Chris Richards
Defender
Crystal Palace
Mark McKenzie
Defender
Toulouse
Auston Trusty
Defender
Celtic
Antonee Robinson
Defender
Fulham
Max Arfsten
Defender
Columbus Crew
Sergiño Dest
Defender
PSV Eindhoven
Alex Freeman
Defender
Orlando City
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
Bournemouth
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
Juventus
Tanner Tessmann
Midfielder
Lyon
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder
Seattle Sounders
Sebastian Berhalter
Midfielder
Vancouver Whitecaps
Aidan Morris
Midfielder
Middlesbrough
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
Bayer Leverkusen
Gio Reyna
Midfielder
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Diego Luna
Midfielder
Real Salt Lake
Christian Pulisic
Forward
AC Milan
Tim Weah
Forward
Marseille (loan)
Folarin Balogun
Forward
AS Monaco
Haji Wright
Forward
Coventry City
Ricardo Pepi
Forward
PSV Eindhoven