USMNT vs. South Korea: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team returns to the pitch for the first time since losing the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final as they take on South Korea at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Despite some key missing players, such as Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, the match will see the return of Christian Pulisic to the USMNT picture, after the AC Milan midfielder missed the Gold Cup due to fatigue.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s match.
What Time Does USMNT vs. South Korea Kick-Off?
- Location: Harrison, New Jersey
- Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. South Korea Complete Head-to-Head Record
- USMNT wins: 2
- South Korea wins: 3
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: USA 2–0 South Korea—International Friendly (Feb. 1, 2014)
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
South Korea
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
South Korea 4–0 Kuwait - 6/10/25
USMNT 2–1 Guatemala - 7/2/25
Iran 0–2 South Korea - 6/5/25
USMNT 2–2 Costa Rica - 6/29/2025
South Korea 1–1 Jordan - 3/25/25
USMNT 2–1 Haiti -6/22/2025
South Korea 1–1 Oman - 6/20/25
Saudi Arabia 0–1 USMNT - 6/19/2025
Palestine 1–1 South Korea - 11/19.25
How to Watch USMNT vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
TNT, HBO Max, Peacock
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
USMNT Team News
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino brought some of the highly-touted European-based stars back into his squad for the first of the fall international windows, but left out several others, leaving many roster questions around the USMNT nine months out from FIFA World Cup 2026.
All eyes will be on Pulisic as he returns to the fold after scoring twice for Milan in all competitions early in the Italian season, as well as Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, who has five goals in four appearances in the English Championship.
Outside of the two attackers, Pochettino will reintegrate PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest for the first time since the team’s fourth-place finish at the 2025 Conacaf Nations League, as well as Tim Weah, who recently moved to Marseille in Ligue 1.
Other potential questions facing Pochettino’s squad include the center back position. Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards is the lock to start, but his potential partners include Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream, or potentially 18-year-old Augsburg back Noahkai Banks and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Tristan Blackmon.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea (4-2-3-1): Freese; Dest, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Adams, de la Torre; Weah, Luna, Pulisic; Sargent
South Korea Team News
South Korea are one of 14 teams to have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and will likely have a significant supporting crowd on hand in New Jersey, as the USMNT continue to grapple with away support at home matches.
They continue to be led by Son Heung-min, who comes into a South Korea camp for the first time as an LAFC player, having joined the MLS club for a league-record fee of a reported $26.5 million.
Head coach Hong Myung-bo could also give a South Korea debut to Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Jens Castrop, who is set to become the first player to have switched nations to play for South Korea, after filing a one-time switch from Germany.
Meanwhile, the 23rd-ranked nation will also look to their highly touted European stars, including Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in and FC Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, both of whom have struggled to secure regular minutes to start their European campaigns.
South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-2-2): Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Byeon Jun-soo, Lee Myung-jae; Park Yong-woo, Seo Min-woo; Lee Kang-in, Bae Jun-ho; Son Heung-min, Oh Hyeon-gyu
USMNT vs. South Korea Score Prediction
South Korea come into the match with an in-form Son Heung-min and with some more recent success through Asian World Cup qualifying. While the USMNT have a higher FIFA ranking, Pochettino’s squad build remains in the early stages, and that undetermined chemistry could impact how well things could go for the Stars and Stripes.
Score Prediction: USMNT 1–2 South Korea