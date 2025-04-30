Vancouver Whitecaps FC Travel to Inter Miami with Generational Dreams in Reach
It wasn’t too long ago that a fresh-faced Alphonso Davies was bursting up the wing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Yet miles away, in a video gaming setup that has become all-too familiar for Canadian soccer fans, he was right back on his former club’s side.
Over the last several years, the 24-year-old has spent time live-streaming video games while injured. During Canada’s run to the FIFA World Cup 2022, he streamed his reactions to matches while dealing with a minor heart condition — and now out with an ACL injury, he reacted to the Whitecaps’ recent form.
“Bro, that was too easy, why did it just roll across the box like this?” he said on Twitch, reacting to Vancouver’s 2–0 goal in their win over Inter Miami CF in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. “So you’re telling me they’re up 2–0 going to Miami? Holy... oh my days, shout out to Vancouver. They doing work!”
Davies, of course, has established himself as one of the world’s elite left-backs since leaving Vancouver in 2018. He knows about winning in continental competition, too, claiming the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League title and beating Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on the way to doing it.
Now, as he looks on from across the pond, the Whitecaps have their opportunity. With a two-goal advantage, they head to Miami’s Chase Stadium on Wednesday night, looking to eliminate the Herons and become the third Canadian team to punch a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final.
A Pivotal Moment for Whitecaps FC
The clash marks a pivotal moment for the Whitecaps. While Davies helped put the MLS edition of the club on the map, and the 1979 NASL Soccer Bowl title hangs as the best moment in its 51-year history, continental success brings a different level of attention.
“[Wednesday] will be great for everybody,” head coach Jesper Sørensen said. “For everybody around the club, and for me personally, it will be a great joy if we get to the final, because of all the people that have been working in the club for so long and never been there.”
While much of the organization has undergone massive upheaval in recent years, partly due to the scandals surrounding some of the club’s dealings with previous coaches on the women’s side, the moment still resonates with those who have stood by the club through its eras.
In the first leg, it couldn't have gone more perfectly. In front of 53,387 fans, the Whitecaps entertained, scored and provided non-hockey sporting adulation that the Canadian west coast city had seldom seen.
It proved that, even with the club seeking new ownership, it still holds a key place in the city’s sports and entertainment sector, and can live up to the reasons MLS chose to expand to the market in 2011.
“This club gave me a chance to live out my dream,” Whitecaps and Canadian men’s national team midfielder Ali Ahmed said. “Just to be playing in a Champions Cup semi final, as a young Canadian, for a Canadian Club, is something that will be a big milestone in my career and that I’ll cherish forever.”
Can the Whitecaps finish the job in Miami?
Getting a result in Miami, and once again taming the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will be far from easy. They have some cushion, and an away goal could effectively seal the tie, but finishing the job will be a monumental task.
Yet, there’s a confidence the Whitecaps have in their approach. While they rotated eight players out of their squad for an eventual 3–1 win over Minnesota United on the weekend, they kept their identity and their confidence.
Inter Miami made similar changes, they surrendered a 3–1 lead and ultimately lost 4–3 to FC Dallas.
"We rely on strong discipline and a strong structure, which helps the players in the positions they have," Sørensen added after the Minnesota match. "I was not doubting giving players opportunities, those who hadn't been playing that much.
"Everybody knows there's a big game coming up midweek. I was not in doubt. I trust the players. They have been doing well, so I don't have any reason not to trust them."
Adjustments to come for Sørensen’s Whitecaps?
Vancouver will likely return to their top-choice lineup for the second leg, leaning on leading goalscorer Brian White up top, while turning to a midfield of Andres Cubas, Pedro Vite and Sebastian Berhalter, which has enjoyed a stellar run of form in recent weeks.
Sørensen’s side could also see the Champions Cup return of left back Sam Adekugbe, who recently recovered from injury, and Jayden Nelson, whose pace and agility troubled Miami in the second half.
At the end of the day, there’s only so much confidence the Whitecaps can have. Miami is still filled with stars, and Messi’s impact can always stand out among the rest, even in the waning years of his career.
The Argentine and his former FC Barcelona friends have a little knowledge about Champions League comebacks, too. Remember Barcelona’s 6–1 comeback win to knock out PSG in 2018?
The ‘Caps might not be PSG, and Inter Miami not Barcelona, but there’s nothing certain until the final whistle, as they look to reach a Champions Cup final, with Davies looking on from overseas.
“The recent results could be a wake-up call for them. They're a team that hasn't been winning lately, and one that feels like they should be winning always,” Ahmed added. “They're going to be ready for it, it's going to be a fun experience again, and hopefully we pull out with another win.”