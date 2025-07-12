Viktor Gyokeres Names Three Arsenal Players He's Been Impressed With
Viktor Gyökeres has revealed his admiration for three of Arsenal’s top stars as he continues to wait for Sporting CP to grant him a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal have set their sights on Gyökeres, who has made it abundantly clear that he wants to join the Gunners, but the two sides have been locked in tense negotiations over a deal which could be worth around €80 million (£69.2 million, $93.5 million).
With Sporting proving to be tough negotiators, Gyökeres has refused to report for pre-season in an attempt to force through the move, accusing his current employers of going back on an agreement to sell him for a fee below Arsenal’s latest bid.
Before pre-season began, Gyökeres sat down with French publication L’Équipe for an interview which was published on Saturday, in which he confessed Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel had caught his eye in this season’s Champions League.
“Midfielders like Bernardo Silva, [Mateo] Kovacic at [Manchester] City, or Saka at Arsenal are impressive to watch,” he admitted.
“I’ve also faced some very high-level defenders, like Gabriel and Saliba. I was lucky to play against those kinds of players.”
The conversation soon turned to Gyökeres’s immediate future in the transfer window, with the Swedish hitman confessing his interest in taking his talents to the Premier League.
“Maybe,” he said when asked if he is planning to leave Sporting this summer. “That’s football, you never know. I’m not thinking about it, we’ll see what happens. If something has to happen, it will. The most important thing for me is to play for a club that really wants me.
[The Premier League] is one of the biggest leagues in Europe. I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it’s something I’d like to do.”