‘Prove Myself’—Viktor Gyokeres Sends Exciting First Message to Arsenal Fans
Viktor Gyökeres is excited to prove himself at the highest level after completing his big-money transfer from Sporting CP to Arsenal.
The Swede has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium, joining the club for an initial fee of €63.5million (£54.8 million, $74.2 million) with the potential for a further €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) in add-ons.
Gyökeres will wear Thierry Henry's legendary No. 14 shirt, and stated in his first interview with Arsenal's club media that he‘s always looking to find the back of the net—a sentiment that will undoubtedly excite the club's supporters given Henry's track record. The 27-year-old also revealed that he feels that he‘s got something to prove in north London.
“I always want to score,” Gyökeres said. “To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can’t wait. It will be an amazing feeling.
“I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I’ve improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team.”
Gyökeres, a scorer of 54 goals in all competitions during 2024–25, spoke of the role that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta played in his decision to join, as well as the lure of playing for a club with such an illustrious history.
“It’s a big honour to play for your country, and then to score goals for them is amazing. When I played at Sporting, I scored a few goals in the Champions League so I feel that I can be on that level as well. Now to come here to a club on Arsenal’s level, I think it’s going to help me perform even better with all the amazing players in this team. I’m really excited to get going.
“I just felt that it was the right club for me. What I heard from Mikel and Andrea when I was speaking with them, and just what I’ve seen in the past years, how they’ve been playing football. When I was playing against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against.
“That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fanbase. It’s been amazing to see all the support that they have already given me before I even arrived. That’s what it’s all about. It’s going to be very nice to see them in the stadiums as well.”