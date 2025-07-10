‘A Dream’—Arsenal Confirm Third Signing of Summer Transfer Window
Arsenal have announced the signing of midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Brentford.
The Gunners lost both Jorginho and Thomas Partey on free transfers this summer and quickly srt their sights on Nørgaard, striking a deal earlier this month to bring the former Brentford captain to the Emirates Stadium.
The No.16 shirt has been handed to Nørgaard, who described his move to Arsenal as a “childhood dream”.
“You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I’ve given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career,” Nørgaard told club media.
“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.
“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I'm really, really happy about.”
Manager Mikel Arteta was equally as excited to add somebody with Nørgaard’s Premier League experience to his squad.
“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal,” the boss said. “He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.
“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”
Nørgaard becomes the second midfield addition to the Arsenal squad this summer, following Martín Zubimendi in moving to the Emirates Stadium. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has also joined from Chelsea and talks are ongoing over deals for both Blues winger Noni Madueke and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres.