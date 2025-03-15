Villarreal 1–2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe's Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
A masterclass from Kylian Mbappé secured Real Madrid's first La Liga victory at La Ceramica since 2017.
A tired Real Madrid squad traveled to Villarreal less than 72 hours after playing 120 minutes in the Champions League. Similar to their European match against Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid found themselves down early in the La Liga fixture. Villarreal took a 1–0 lead just seven minutes into the match, catching Los Blancos' out on a corner.
Mbappé got the visitors back in the game 10 minutes later. Brahim Díaz forced a save from Diego Conde, who sent the ball right to the feet of Mbappé. The Frenchman buried the rebound to bring Real Madrid level. Mbappé then bagged his second of the night with a powerful effort from the top of the box to put his side up 1–2.
Los Blancos found themselves defending for much of the second half before Vinícius Júnior entered the game. The Brazilian brought some life to Carlo Ancelotti's exhausted squad off the bench. Although he would have liked to help his side find an insurance goal, Vinícius Júnior still played his part in securing all three points for Real Madrid away from home.
The defending Spanish and European champions now sit atop the La Liga standings with 60 points. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are set to clash this weekend as well, potentially giving Los Blancos some breathing room should the sides share points on Sunday.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8.2/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8.1/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.2/10
LB: Fran García
7.3/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.6/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
7.8/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.4/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.1/10
LW: Rodrygo
7.2/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.9/10
SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (61' for Asencio)
6.4/10
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (61' for Díaz)
6.5/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (65' for Rodrygo)
6.9/10
SUB: Arda Güler (83' for Valverde)
N/A