Atletico Madrid 1–0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Survive Champions League Penalty Shootout
Real Madrid kept their Champions League title defense alive after eliminating Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout.
Real Madrid made the short trip to the Metropolitano up 2–1 on aggregate, but the defending European champions got off to a nightmare start in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Atlético Madrid carved Real Madrid's lackadaisical defense and Conor Gallagher found the back of the net inside of 27 seconds. The goal was the fastest ever scored by an English player in the Champions League.
Real Madrid settled into the game, but could not find an answer against Atlético Madrid's disciplined defense. Both Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior mustered half-chances, but nothing to truly test Jan Oblak. Julián Alvarez, meanwhile, had a couple golden opportunities to double his side's lead, but Thibaut Courtois stood tall. The first half ended with the visitors trailing Los Colchoneros 1–0.
The second half unfolded with much of the same from Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men dominated possession, but lacked any creativity to penetrate Atlético Madrid's low block. The defining moment of the half came in the 70th minute. Vinícius Júnior could have brought Real Madrid level from the spot, but the Brazilian skied a penalty. With both sides deadlocked 2–2 on aggregate, the match headed into extra time and eventually, a penalty shootout.
Real Madrid went on to advance to the quarterfinals after winning the penalty shootout 2–4 despite Lucas Vázquez missing his effort. Julián Alvarez had his attempt disallowed while Marcos Llorente was off the mark for the hosts. Los Blancos now must prepare for a showdown with Arsenal in the next round of the competition.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8/10
RB: Fede Valverde
7.5/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.2/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.2/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
6.6/10
DM: Luka Modrić
7.3/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.2/10
RW: Rodrygo
6.7/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (65' for Tchouaméni)
7.5/10
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (65' for Modrić)
7/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (79' for Rodrygo)
6.6/10
SUB: Fran García (84' for Mendy)
6.6/10
SUB: Endrick (116' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A