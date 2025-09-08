What Is Vinicius Junior’s Rating in EA Sports FC 26?
Vinícius Júnior received a downgrade in EA Sports FC 26 after failing to impress for Real Madrid last season.
The highly anticipated EA Sports FC 26 ratings were finally revealed ahead of the new title’s release on Sept. 26. The biggest superstars in the sport on both the men’s and women’s side earned a spot in the top 10 highest rated players in the game, but Vinícius Júnior was not one of them.
The Brazilian struggled to find his footing in 2024–25 in the aftermath of Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior found the back of the net just 11times in La Liga and ended the season with 21 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
It comes as no huge surprise, then, that Vinícius Júnior saw a decline in his EA Sports FC 26 rating.
Vinícius Júnior has a base rating of 89 in EA Sports FC 26. The Brazil international ranks as the 18th best player in the game.
Fellow teammates Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois share the 89 rating, while the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mbappé boast a 90 and 91 overall respectively. The five players are the only Real Madrid representatives to make the top 26.
The ratings also deem Vinícius Júnior the third best winger in Spain; the 25-year-old trails both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the overall rankings despite all three players receiving a 89 rating.
Check out Vinícius Júnior’s individual attributes in EA Sports FC 26 below:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
PHY
95
84
81
91
29
69
What Was Vinicius Junior’s Rating in EA Sports FC 25?
Vinícius Júnior had a 90 overall rating in EA Sports FC 25. The winger was the fifth best player in the game, behind only Mbappé, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Bellingham.
Despite Vinícius Júnior’s downgrade across the two titles, the forward’s attributes are identical in EA Sports FC 25 and EA Sports FC 26. Check out his individual numbers in last year’s game below:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
PHY
95
84
81
91
29
69
Still, the overall rating is what ultimately counts in the end, and Vinícius Júnior can no longer say he is in a league of his own in EA Sports FC.