Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid Players React to 2024 Ballon d'Or Snub
Past and present Real Madrid players voiced their displeasure and support to Vinícius Júnior after the Brazilian lost out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or in favor of Manchester City's Rodri.
The Real Madrid star reacted to the decision on X saying: "I will do it 10 times again if I have to. They are not ready."
Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema took to Instagram to post pictures where they showed support to their former teammate.
Eduardo Camavinga voiced his frustration against "Football Politics" as he voiced his displeasure and support for his teammate.
Arda Güler, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Andriy Lunin, Aurélien Tchouaméni and 2024 coach of the year winner Carlo Ancelotti also showed love and support to Vinícius, who was the presumptive favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
The Brazilian star along with the rest of his fellow Real Madrid nominees decided to skip the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. The stage remained empty when Los Blancos were awarded the 2024 Men's Club of the Year recognition.
Winning the UEFA Champions League, becoming the youngest player to score in two UCL finals, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup wasn't enough for Vinícius to become the first Brazilian player to win the Ballon d'Or since Kaká in 2007.
Check out the full list of winners of the Ballon d'Or 2024.