Why Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham Are Skipping the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony
The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be missing some of the sport's biggest superstars, including Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.
Hours ahead of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Mario Cortegana of The Athletic reported Rodri would take home soccer's most prestigious individual award over Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian was the favorite to win the honor and reportedly decided to stay in Madrid upon receiving the news.
Vinícius Jr.'s fellow teammates and nominees, including Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and Federico Valverde also will be absent from the ceremony. Bellingham, in particular, was among Vinícius Jr. and Rodri atop the odds to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, but his seat at the Théâtre du Châtelet will be empty.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti also did not travel to Paris despite his nomination for the Men's Coach of the Year Trophy. The club's president, Florentino Pérez also stayed home.
Although Rodri topped the Premier League with Manchester City and helped Spain win Euro 2024, Vinícius Jr. was expected to take home this year's Ballon d'Or for his contributions to Los Blancos' winning La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup campaigns. The 24-year-old even became the youngest player in UCL history to score in two Champions League finals, breaking Lionel Messi's longstanding record.
Real Madrid's achievements from the 2023–24 season, spearheaded by Vinícius Jr. and Bellingham's efforts, earned the team a nomination for Men's Club of the Year. As of now, it looks like no one from the club will be in attendance to accept the award should Ancelotti's side win.