Vinicius Junior Delivers Verdict on Carlo Ancelotti’s Disappointing Brazil Debut
Vinícius Júnior threw his support behind Carlo Ancelotti’s early tenure at Brazil following the manager’s debut on the touchline.
All eyes were on Ancelotti when the Seleção took on Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. The pressure was on the former Real Madrid boss to deliver a victory in his first match in charge of a languishing Brazil side, but his team had to settle for a point.
On paper, Brazil’s goalless draw with La Tricolor is a decent result considering Ecuador sit second in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings. Yet the team once again looked lost in the attack, struggling to produce any solid goal scoring opportunities. In fact, the Seleção ended the match with just two shots on target.
Following the lackluster result, Vinícius Júnior backed his manager to the media.
“We will manage. [Ancelotti has] yet to show his game plan,” the Real Madrid winger said. “The World Cup is right there, and we need to be together to do well at the end of South American qualifying and World Cup preparations.”
Brazil have yet to qualify for next summer’s tournament and remain fourth in the CONMEBOL standings. The five-time FIFA World Cup champions have managed just six victories in their 15 qualifying matches.
Ancelotti has a mountain to climb to restore Brazil to its former glory, but he has the squad to do so. Some of the best players in the world, including Alisson, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior, represent the Seleção and have the talent to help their new manager turn the team around.
The Brazilian superstars must show up when it matters, though. Vinícius Júnior has just six goals in his entire Brazil career despite his dominance at Real Madrid under Ancelotti. Raphinha, meanwhile, has just 11 international goals to his name.
The good news for Ancelotti is that he has a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls around. The most successful manager in Real Madrid history is more than capable of producing magic on the international stage, especially when Vinícius Júnior is under his leadership.
Ancelotti will get his second chance at securing his first victory as Brazil’s manager when the Seleção take on Paraguay on Tuesday, June 10.