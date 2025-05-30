Jeremie Frimpong Makes Promise to Liverpool Fans After Signing Confirmed
Jeremie Frimpong has told Liverpool fans that he's “going to give my all” after the club confirmed his signing from Bayer Leverkusen.
The Reds officially bid farewell to Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday, confirming an agreement had been reached for him to join Real Madrid as soon as the transfer window opens on June 1.
Frimpong has been lined up as his replacement ever since Alexander-Arnold’s departure was made official. Personal terms proved no issue and Liverpool triggered Frimpong’s release clause of €35 million (£29.5 million, $39.8 million) earlier this month.
The deal is now official, with Frimpong inking a long-term contract upon his arrival at Anfield.
“It went quite easy,” Frimpong told club media. “Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’
“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.
“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”
He continued: “I think this is the best stadium I played in when I was with Leverkusen: the atmosphere, the fans, the team as well. The whole package is great.
“I don't need to say too much about the quality [of Liverpool]. They won the league. For me, playing against Liverpool when I was in Leverkusen, really difficult. Really, really difficult.
“How can I say it? Obviously Leverkusen were still good but you can see that Liverpool is next level.”
Frimpong may not be the only Leverkusen talent to move to Anfield this summer. The Reds have submitted an improved offer for midfielder Florian Wirtz to come closer to his asking price of €150 million (£126.2 million, $170.4 million).