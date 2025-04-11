What do Teams Get for Winning the UEFA Europa League?
The UEFA Europa League is the second-tier European competition, one that has given fans plenty of memorable moments throughout the years.
Yes, the Europa League will never reach the level of prestige and relevance of the Champions League; however, it does provide an avenue for some big name European teams to win a continental trophy. Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the big name champions of the past decade.
This season, the Red Devils and fellow Premier League big six side Tottenham Hotspur are vying for Europa league glory to make-up for disappointing domestic campaigns.
With the season reaching its climax, United and Spurs are still on a mission to lift the Europa League trophy and rejoice with all the benefits that come with it.
The 2024-25 UEFA Europa League champions will get a number of rewards, both on and off the pitch.
The Europa League champions will get to play the UEFA Super Cup final vs. the 2024-25 Champions League winners on August, 13. The team that wins the Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain, on May, 21. will also get automatic qualification for the Champions League next season.
For teams like Manchester United and Tottenham, who are struggling in the Premier League, winning the Europa League is the only avenue for them to try and sneak-into the Champions League in 2025-26.
The prize money is the final and perhaps biggest incentive team's have to win the Europa League. The side that lifts the trophy in Bilbao will receive €13 millon ($14.5m, £11.2m) as the cherry on top of all the earnings already secured for advancing through the previous rounds of the competition.
All-in-all, Manchester United could get an influx of over £40m (over $50m) in total earnings if they finish-off the season as Europa League champions, some much needed income for a team currently in the midst of financial struggles.
Furthermore, securing a spot in next season's Champions League league phase would bring forth even greater economic rewards, given how much more team's competing in Europe's top-tier club competition get financially rewarded.