How Manchester United Can Qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League
Despite their poor Premier League campaign, there is still a way Manchester United can qualify for the Champions League next season.
The Premier League became the first of two leagues in Europe that received a fifth Champions League spot for the 2025–26 season. Now, the clubs that finish in the top five of the Premier League standings will all have a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition.
The bad news for Manchester United is that the Red Devils are still well out of reach of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table, let alone the top five. Through 31 games, Manchester United sit in 13th place with 38 points.
European soccer in Ruben Amorim's second season in charge is extremely unlikely, but not impossible. In fact, there is one clear path for the Red Devils to secure Champions League soccer next season.
How Manchester United Can Qualify for the Champions League
Manchester United can qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League. The team that tops the Europa League receives an automatic place in the Champions League for the following season, no matter where it finishes in its league.
The Red Devils could end the 2024–25 season in the bottom half of the Premier League table and still play Champions League soccer next season so long as they win the Europa League.
Given Manchester United's form this season, winning the Europa League might seem like nothing more than a pipedream. Yet the Red Devils remain unbeaten in the competition and already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals, where they are set to clash with Ligue 1's Lyon.
Manchester United's full focus will be on their Europa League campaign, especially since it remains their only chance at silverware this season. Should they make a run to Bilbao and come out on top in the final, then Manchester United would be the sixth Premier League team to qualify for the Champions League next year.