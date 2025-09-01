What Is a Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Deal Sheet?
The summer transfer window might now be closed, but clubs can still complete deals as long as they submitted a deal sheet before the deadline.
The final day of the transfer window has been full of eye-catching moves. Manchester United officially bid farewell to Rasmus Højlund and Antony while they inch closer to securing Senne Lammens’s signature. Manchester City, meanwhile, are nearing a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Of course, Liverpool remain front and center as the defending English champions work to bring Alexander Isak to Merseyside. Should the deal come through, Liverpool will have spent over £500 million ($677.1 million) this summer.
Except the window closed at 19:00 BST before some of the biggest deals were announced. Fortunately for the Premier League giants, they just needed a little help from a deal sheet to get a quasi-extension.
A deal sheet is a document Premier League clubs can fill out in order to receive additional time beyond the transfer window deadline.
If a transfer has been confirmed, yet the documentation is not ready to be submitted, a deal sheet grants a team extra time to get all the proper paperwork sorted by the end of the day.
Deal sheets must include the confirmed transfer, the guaranteed sums and any contingent payments that were agreed upon prior to the closing of the transfer window.
When Is the Premier League Deal Sheet Deadline?
According to the Premier League, the deal sheet deadline comes at 23:00 BST on Monday, Sept. 1. Teams that submit their form by the deadline will have until 1:00 BST on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to complete their transfer paperwork.
The extra two hours do not apply for international transfers, which must comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.
Deal sheets cannot be used before 21:00 BST.