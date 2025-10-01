What is the Campeones Cup: LA Galaxy vs. Toluca, How to Watch
The MLS vs. Liga MX reignites once again with a bout between LA Galaxy and Toluca in the 2025 Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.
The Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS and Liga MX champions. Launched in 2018, along with the Leagues Cup, the Campeones Cup is similar to the Super Cup format in Europe.
The growing relationship between MLS and Liga MX aims to strengthen the sport in the region and to intensify the already existing rivalry between the two leagues.
The LA Galaxy dispatched the New York Red Bulls in the 2024 MLS Cup Final to win their sixth league title. Meanwhile, Toluca ended Club América’s reign over Liga MX to conquer their 11th title in Mexico during the Clausura 2025 season. It’s the seventh time the Campeones Cup will be played, with the series currently tied with three wins for each league.
Here’s how you can watch LA Galaxy and Toluca face off in the 2025 Campeones Cup.
What Time Does LA Galaxy vs. Toluca Kick Off?
- Location: Carson, California
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Toluca on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the U.S. that want to tune into the Campeones Cup can watch on Apple TV as part of the MLS Season Pass.
In Mexico, apart from Apple TV, the game will also be available on Canal 9 and TUDN. Fans will also be able to stream the match on ViX Premium.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Apple TV
Mexico
Apple TV, Canal 9, TUDN, ViX Premium
Campeones Cup Full List of Past Winners
Year
Winner
Runner-Ups
2024
Club América
Columbus Crew
2023
Tigres
LAFC
2022
New York City FC
Atlas
2021
Columbus Crew
Cruz Azul
2019
Atlanta United
Club América
2018
Tigres
Toronto FC