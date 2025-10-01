SI

What is the Campeones Cup: LA Galaxy vs. Toluca, How to Watch

The reigning MLS and Liga MX champions face off in the Campeones Cup.

Roberto Casillas

LA Galaxy and Toluca will play the seventh Campeones Cup in history.
LA Galaxy and Toluca will play the seventh Campeones Cup in history. / X/Campeones Cup

The MLS vs. Liga MX reignites once again with a bout between LA Galaxy and Toluca in the 2025 Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.

The Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS and Liga MX champions. Launched in 2018, along with the Leagues Cup, the Campeones Cup is similar to the Super Cup format in Europe.

The growing relationship between MLS and Liga MX aims to strengthen the sport in the region and to intensify the already existing rivalry between the two leagues.

The LA Galaxy dispatched the New York Red Bulls in the 2024 MLS Cup Final to win their sixth league title. Meanwhile, Toluca ended Club América’s reign over Liga MX to conquer their 11th title in Mexico during the Clausura 2025 season. It’s the seventh time the Campeones Cup will be played, with the series currently tied with three wins for each league.

Here’s how you can watch LA Galaxy and Toluca face off in the 2025 Campeones Cup.

What Time Does LA Galaxy vs. Toluca Kick Off?

  • Location: Carson, California
  • Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Toluca on TV and Live Stream

Fans in the U.S. that want to tune into the Campeones Cup can watch on Apple TV as part of the MLS Season Pass.

In Mexico, apart from Apple TV, the game will also be available on Canal 9 and TUDN. Fans will also be able to stream the match on ViX Premium.

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

Apple TV

Mexico

Apple TV, Canal 9, TUDN, ViX Premium

Campeones Cup Full List of Past Winners

Club America, Campeones Cu
Club América defeated Columbus Crew to win the most recent Campeones Cup. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year

Winner

Runner-Ups

2024

Club América

Columbus Crew

2023

Tigres

LAFC

2022

New York City FC

Atlas

2021

Columbus Crew

Cruz Azul

2019

Atlanta United

Club América

2018

Tigres

Toronto FC

Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

