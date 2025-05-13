FIFA Club World Cup Winners: Complete List and Most Successful Clubs
First launched in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship, the FIFA Club World Cup has long occupied a curious place in global football—not quite as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League or even some regional competitions like the Concacaf Champions Cup, yet still coveted enough for clubs to chase the title.
In a bid to elevate its stature, FIFA is giving the tournament a major overhaul in 2025.
Instead of the usual seven-team format, the 2025 edition will feature 32 clubs from across the globe in a four-week soccer spectacle hosted in the United States, running from June 15 to July 13. Giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Miami, and River Plate will be among the elite teams competing for international glory.
As anticipation builds for the tournament’s 21st edition, which comes with a new, hefty prize pool to boot, we take a look back at every previous FIFA Club World Cup winner, the most successful clubs in the competition’s history, and some of its most iconic moments.
Most Successful Club World Cup Winners: Clubs with the Most Titles
Just like in the Champions League, Real Madrid stands as the most successful club in FIFA Club World Cup history, having claimed the title five times—in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.
Barcelona follows with three titles, while Bayern Munich and Brazilian side Corinthians have each won the tournament twice. Beyond those, eight other clubs have lifted the trophy once.
Teams With Most Club World Cup Titles
Team
FIFA Club World Cup Titles
Real Madrid
5
Barcelona
3
Bayern Munich
2
Corinthians
2
AC Milan, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Internacional, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, São Paulo
1
Complete List of FIFA Club World Cup Winners
The inaugural Club World Cup was won by Corinthians, who defeated Vasco da Gama in a dramatic penalty shootout in 2000.
Following that first edition, the tournament was not held for another five years, largely due to financial difficulties. It was later reshaped, renamed, and relaunched in 2005, with São Paulo emerging as champions after beating Liverpool in the final.
The most recent champion is Manchester City, who claimed the title in 2023. Their Club World Cup triumph was part of an extraordinary five-trophy haul that season, which also included the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.
The tournament was not held in 2024, as FIFA paused the competition in preparation for its expanded and revamped 2025 edition.
Below is a complete list of Club World Cup champions, year by year.
Club World Cup Winners Year-by-Year
Year
FIFA Club World Cup Winner
2000
Corinthians
2001
-
2002
-
2003
-
2004
-
2005
São Paulo
2006
Internacional
2007
AC Milan
2008
Manchester United
2009
Barcelona
2010
Inter Milan
2011
Barcelona
2012
Corinthians
2013
Bayern Munich
2014
Real Madrid
2015
Barcelona
2016
Real Madrid
2017
Real Madrid
2018
Real Madrid
2019
Liverpool
2020
Bayern Munich
2021
Chelsea
2022
Real Madrid
2023
Manchester City
2024
-
Famous Club World Cup Finals & Iconic Moments
There have been many iconic moments in the history of the Club World Cup.
In 2005, São Paulo pulled off a stunning upset to defeat reigning UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool, with goalkeeper Rogério Ceni—who had also scored in the semifinals—delivering a performance for the ages. He denied the likes of Steven Gerrard, Peter Crouch, and Xabi Alonso with a series of outstanding saves.
A year later, in 2006, Internacional shocked Barcelona, then led by Frank Rijkaard, by claiming a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from midfielder Adriano. The Brazilian underdogs triumphed despite facing a star-studded Barcelona lineup featuring Ronaldinho, Andrés Iniesta, and Xavi.
In 2011, the tournament featured a memorable meeting between Lionel Messi and a young Neymar, then starring for Santos, just years before they would become teammates at Barcelona. More recently, in 2023, the final was marked by a fiery confrontation between Kyle Walker and Felipe Melo, culminating in an on-pitch melee at the final whistle.
Perhaps the most iconic moment in Club World Cup history came in 2010, when Congolese side TP Mazembe made a historic run to the final.
Though they were ultimately outclassed by Inter Milan, Mazembe recorded unforgettable victories over Pachuca and Internacional along the way. Their journey was punctuated by the joyful celebrations of goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, who became famous for scooting around the penalty area on his backside after each goal.
That celebration became almost as legendary as Mazembe's run itself—serving as a perfect metaphor for what the Club World Cup represented at the time: fun, inclusivity, and a pure soccer spectacle.