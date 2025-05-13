SI

FIFA Club World Cup Winners: Complete List and Most Successful Clubs

The FIFA Club World Cup was launched in 2000.

Barnaby Lane

Manchester City celebrating their FIFA Club World Cup victory in 2023.
Manchester City celebrating their FIFA Club World Cup victory in 2023. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

First launched in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship, the FIFA Club World Cup has long occupied a curious place in global football—not quite as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League or even some regional competitions like the Concacaf Champions Cup, yet still coveted enough for clubs to chase the title.

In a bid to elevate its stature, FIFA is giving the tournament a major overhaul in 2025.

Instead of the usual seven-team format, the 2025 edition will feature 32 clubs from across the globe in a four-week soccer spectacle hosted in the United States, running from June 15 to July 13. Giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Miami, and River Plate will be among the elite teams competing for international glory.

As anticipation builds for the tournament’s 21st edition, which comes with a new, hefty prize pool to boot, we take a look back at every previous FIFA Club World Cup winner, the most successful clubs in the competition’s history, and some of its most iconic moments.

Most Successful Club World Cup Winners: Clubs with the Most Titles

Manchester City won in 2023.
Manchester City won in 2023. / Bildbyran/IMAGO

Just like in the Champions League, Real Madrid stands as the most successful club in FIFA Club World Cup history, having claimed the title five times—in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Barcelona follows with three titles, while Bayern Munich and Brazilian side Corinthians have each won the tournament twice. Beyond those, eight other clubs have lifted the trophy once.

Teams With Most Club World Cup Titles

Team

FIFA Club World Cup Titles

Real Madrid

5

Barcelona

3

Bayern Munich

2

Corinthians

2

AC Milan, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Internacional, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, São Paulo

1

Complete List of FIFA Club World Cup Winners

Corinthians won the title in 2012.
Corinthians won the title in 2012. / AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

The inaugural Club World Cup was won by Corinthians, who defeated Vasco da Gama in a dramatic penalty shootout in 2000.

Following that first edition, the tournament was not held for another five years, largely due to financial difficulties. It was later reshaped, renamed, and relaunched in 2005, with São Paulo emerging as champions after beating Liverpool in the final.

The most recent champion is Manchester City, who claimed the title in 2023. Their Club World Cup triumph was part of an extraordinary five-trophy haul that season, which also included the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

The tournament was not held in 2024, as FIFA paused the competition in preparation for its expanded and revamped 2025 edition.

Below is a complete list of Club World Cup champions, year by year.

Club World Cup Winners Year-by-Year

Year

FIFA Club World Cup Winner

2000

Corinthians

2001

-

2002

-

2003

-

2004

-

2005

São Paulo

2006

Internacional

2007

AC Milan

2008

Manchester United

2009

Barcelona

2010

Inter Milan

2011

Barcelona

2012

Corinthians

2013

Bayern Munich

2014

Real Madrid

2015

Barcelona

2016

Real Madrid

2017

Real Madrid

2018

Real Madrid

2019

Liverpool

2020

Bayern Munich

2021

Chelsea

2022

Real Madrid

2023

Manchester City

2024

-

Famous Club World Cup Finals & Iconic Moments

Robert Kidiaba's celebration is a thing of beauty.
Robert Kidiaba's goal celebration is a thing of beauty. / AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

There have been many iconic moments in the history of the Club World Cup.

In 2005, São Paulo pulled off a stunning upset to defeat reigning UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool, with goalkeeper Rogério Ceni—who had also scored in the semifinals—delivering a performance for the ages. He denied the likes of Steven Gerrard, Peter Crouch, and Xabi Alonso with a series of outstanding saves.

A year later, in 2006, Internacional shocked Barcelona, then led by Frank Rijkaard, by claiming a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from midfielder Adriano. The Brazilian underdogs triumphed despite facing a star-studded Barcelona lineup featuring Ronaldinho, Andrés Iniesta, and Xavi.

In 2011, the tournament featured a memorable meeting between Lionel Messi and a young Neymar, then starring for Santos, just years before they would become teammates at Barcelona. More recently, in 2023, the final was marked by a fiery confrontation between Kyle Walker and Felipe Melo, culminating in an on-pitch melee at the final whistle.

Messi and Neymar meet at the Club World Cup in 2011.
Messi and Neymar meet at the Club World Cup in 2011. / AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

Perhaps the most iconic moment in Club World Cup history came in 2010, when Congolese side TP Mazembe made a historic run to the final.

Though they were ultimately outclassed by Inter Milan, Mazembe recorded unforgettable victories over Pachuca and Internacional along the way. Their journey was punctuated by the joyful celebrations of goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, who became famous for scooting around the penalty area on his backside after each goal.

That celebration became almost as legendary as Mazembe's run itself—serving as a perfect metaphor for what the Club World Cup represented at the time: fun, inclusivity, and a pure soccer spectacle.

