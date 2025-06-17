What Time Are Premier League Fixtures Released?
There’s no short supply of football to enjoy this summer, although Club World Cup ’fever’ is struggling to capture hearts and minds.
Off the back of a grueling season during which broadcasters were keen to point out the availability of more live Premier League matches than ever before, we could all do with a bit of a breather.
The 2024–25 season was put to rest merely a few weeks ago, yet, thanks to an early-starting transfer window and the Premier League’s fixture release, many are already looking towards 2025–26.
New schedules supply undeniable if brief excitement, with supporters pencilling in derby dates and projecting point tallies through six, ten, 20 then 38 games. Such predictions are set to arrive imminently with the Premier League 2025–26 fixtures dropping on Wednesday, June 18.
But at what time?
What Time Will Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Release?
The Premier League are set to release the dates for all 380 fixtures next season, with every team’s schedule revealed at 9 a.m. BST.
Thus, those commuting to work in the UK can scan schedules, while those in the United States will rise on Wednesday to a social media frenzy sparked by folk across the pond. The fixtures will be released at 4 a.m. ET and 1 a.m. PT.
The 2025–26 Premier League season will start on Saturday, Aug. 16 (although, there might be a Friday night fixture) and finish on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
What Happened on the Opening Day of 2024–25?
The Premier League’s opening weekend last season spanned four days, with Manchester United kicking off the season with a fittingly unconvincing 1–0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football.
Eventual champions Liverpool started with a controlled 2–0 win at the newly promoted Ipswich Town on the first Saturday early kick-off of the season, before Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United eased to victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Southampton respectively.
Nottingham Forest opened their campaign with a home draw against Bournemouth, and the day’s action concluded with Aston Villa winning 2–1 away at West Ham United.
The weekend’s action was highlighted by then-champions Manchester City visiting Chelsea on Enzo Maresca’s Premier League bow. The Italian faced off against former mentor Pep Guardiola, and it was the master who prevailed in west London as former Blue Mateo Kovačić starred in a 2–0 triumph.
Earlier on Sunday, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo set the tone for their superb season as a tandem by both finding the net in Brentford’s 2–1 win over Crystal Palace.
On Monday night, Tottenham Hotspur were dominant at the King Power but contrived to drop a couple of points in a 1–1 draw with Leicester City.
Teams With the Best Record on Opening Day
There are a few teams to avoid on the opening day, but none more so than Man Utd.
The Red Devils continued their impressive Matchday 1 record in the Premier League last year, and have the best opening-day win percentage out of all the teams competing in the division next season at 66.7%. Brighton (eight games) and Chelsea (33 games) are the other two sides with 60% or higher opening-day win percentages.
Other 'Big Six' members Arsenal (57.6%), Liverpool (57.6%) and Manchester City (57.1%) also have good records first up, but Tottenham Hotspur (39.4%) have comparatively struggled. Spurs have won 13 of 33 opening-day fixtures, losing 11.
Title holders Liverpool will be aiming to maintain a rather imperious record boasted by the previous season’s champions on Matchday 1. The Premier League winners have won 83.3% of the time on the opening day, failing to triumph on just seven occasions since 1992–93.