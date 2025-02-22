When Are Barcelona's Champions League Round of 16 Games?
Barcelona will battle Benfica once again in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, but this time in the round of 16.
After losing to Monaco in their first league phase match, Barcelona were dominant the rest of the way. Hansi Flick's side scored more than two goals in six of their remaining seven games to come second in the standings, scoring the most goals of any team in the Champions League league phase.
Barcelona drew Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 draw. The Catalans squared off against the Eagles during the league phase in one of the best games of the opening round of the tournament. With three goals in the final 15 minutes of action—including Raphinha's stoppage time winner— Barcelona took home all three points in a 5–4 victory.
It will be the first time these two European soccer giants meet in the knockout rounds of the Champions League since Barcelona won 2–0 in the 2005-06 quarterfinals. Benfica defeated Barcelona 3–2 in the 1961 final, becoming the first team other than Real Madrid to win the Champions League.
The first leg of Barcelona's Champions League round of 16 tie vs. Benfica will be on Wednesday, Mar. 5. The second leg will be played less than a week later, on Tuesday, Mar. 11.
The Blaugrana will travel to the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon for the second time in less than two months for the first leg of the tie. The Catalans will host the decisive second leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with the possibility of extra time and a penalty shootout looming if the aggregate score remains tied after 180 minutes.
The winner of the tie will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the tie between Borussia Dortmund and Lille.