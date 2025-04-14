When Can Wrexham Get Promoted to EFL Championship?
In just one week, Wrexham could secure their third consecutive promotion and punch their tickets to the EFL Championship for the 2025–26 season.
Against all odds, the oldest club in Wales went from the National League to League One all in the span of three years. Under new co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham began their climb up the English football pyramid and now find themselves within striking distance of the Championship.
The Red Dragons currently sit second in the League One standings with just four games left in the season. Birmingham City, the League One champions, already clinched their place in the Championship, leaving just one more spot open through direct promotion.
Wrexham want nothing more than to play Championship soccer next season, and they are only a few results away from making that dream a reality.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 42 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
95
40
2
Wrexham
82
42
3
Wycombe Wanderers
81
42
4
Stockport County
77
42
5
Charlton
76
42
6
Reading
69
42
The earliest Wrexham can get promoted to the EFL Championship is on Monday, Apr. 21. Wrexham would need to win their next two matches and for Wycombe to lose their next two matches to earn direct promotion as early as possible.
If the Red Dragons collect three points against Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, they will have 88 points with only two games remaining. If Wycombe suffer defeats against Bolton Wanderers and Charlton, they will have 81 points.
The seven-point gap between the two sides would be too much for Wycombe to make up in their final two matches of the League One season, even if the Red Dragons lose their remaining two matches.
Should all not go Wrexham's way in the next week, the Red Dragons can still secure direct promotion to the Championship on the penultimate weekend of the season or even the final day. In fact, even if both Wrexham and Wycombe win all four of their remaining matches, Wrexham will still finish the season one point ahead of Wycombe and therefore earn direct promotion.
If the Red Dragons stumble and Wycombe does not, the Welsh club will have to compete in the League One playoffs, along with the teams that finish in fourth, fifth and sixth place. The one squad that comes out on top in the playoffs will be the third and final team headed to the Championship next season.
Wrexham's Remaining Games
- Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
- Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 12:30 p.m. ET/5: 30 p.m. GMT
- Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Wycombe's Remaining Games
- Bolton Wanderers vs. Wycombe (A): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
- Wycombe vs. Charlton (H): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
- Leyton Orient vs. Wycombe (A): Saturday, Apr. 26, 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
- Wycombe vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT