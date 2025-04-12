Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 42 Games
Wrexham maintained their place in the EFL League One standings despite only managing a goalless draw with Wigan Athletic.
After a dominant 3–0 victory against Burton last weekend, the Red Dragons made the journey to the Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan. The last time these two sides met, Wrexham walked away with all three points. This time, though, Phil Parkinson's men were held to a rather frustrating 0–0 draw.
Dropping points so late in the season while Wrexham are eyeing third consecutive promotion is far from ideal for the oldest club in Wales. Yet there are still four matches left in the 2024–25 League One season, and Wrexham can still automatically secure their spot in the EFL Championship as long as they bounce back from this weekend's disappointing result.
Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 42nd game this season.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 42 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
89
40
2
Wrexham
82
42
3
Wycombe Wanderers
81
42
4
Stockport County
74
41
5
Charlton
73
41
6
Reading
68
41
Wrexham's six point gap to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend has now dwindled down to just one point. Wycombe not only won their game in hand midweek, but also collected three points this weekend thanks to a stoppage time winner against Stevenage.
If both sides win the remainder of their matches, then Wrexham will still be the team directly promoted to the Championship. However, any small mistake from either club could majorly impact the standings and their places in England's second division next year.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, already secured promotion after their 1–2 victory over Peterborough United midweek. Future NFL Hall of Famer and co-owner, Tom Brady shared his excitement for the Blues and promised Birmingham City will do everything they can to get back to the Premier League.
Wrexham's Remaining Games
- Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)