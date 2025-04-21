Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 44 Games
On a day when Wycombe Wanderers dropped points, Wrexham secured a 2–1 victory over Blackpool to reclaim second place in the EFL League One standings.
Wrexham came into their away fixture against Blackpool in desperate need of a bounce back after their 1–1 draw with Bristol Rovers on Friday. The Red Dragons had dropped points in three of their last four fixtures and saw their hopes of direct promotion to the EFL Championship slowly slipping away.
Phil Parkinson's men responded in a major way at Bloomfield Road. James McClean put Wrexham up 1–0 in the 61st minute and Ollie Rathbone doubled the visitors' lead just five minutes later. Blackpool pulled one back in the dying stages of the match, but it was not enough to deny Wrexham the victory.
For only the second time this month, the Red Dragons took home all three points and now have the Championship well within reach.
Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 44th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
99
42
2
Wrexham
86
44
3
Wycombe Wanderers
84
44
4
Charlton
82
44
5
Stockport County
81
44
6
Leyton Orient
72
44
Just three days after Wycombe claimed sole possession of second place, Wrexham have reclaimed the spot in the League One standings. The Red Dragons now have a two-point gap to Wycombe following the Chairboys' 4–0 defeat to Carlton.
Wrexham are now just two results away from securing direct promotion. If the oldest club in Wales wins its next match against Charlton and Wycombe loses their next match against Leyton Orient, then the Red Dragons will have a place in the Championship next season.
Even if Wycombe wins their remaining two matches, though, Wrexham will still have the edge over the Chairboys as long as they close out their 2024–25 with two victories.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, have already secured promotion to the Championship.
Wrexham's Remaining Games
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)