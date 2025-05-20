When Did Man Utd Last Win the Europa League?
Manchester United can salvage their season on Wednesday, May 21 when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
Destined to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table—the club's worst showing since the league's formation in 1992—winning the Europa League is their only shot at playing in European competition next season.
Much has been made of either Man Utd or Spurs qualifying for the Champions League based on the result, but both teams are focused on lifting the trophy in Bilbao, Spain. The trophy will symbolise a season redeemed by European glory. For Man Utd, it could be a mark of progress under Ruben Amorim after he was appointed midseason. The club chose to abandon the direction they were heading under Erik ten Hag and place faith in the Portuguese coach. If he can win the competition, it'll be a big boost in confidence at the club.
Though, the club's history in the Europa League is short. It's a competition they've won just once. And, their only win wasn't the most recent time they've qualified for the final.
When Did Man Utd Last Win the Europa League?
Man Utd last won the Europa League in 2017 when José Mourinho guided the Red Devils to a 2–0 victory over Peter Bosz's Ajax.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba were the goalscorers on that day, with current Man Utd defender Matthijs de Ligt on the opposing side. It was Mourinho's first and only Europa League trophy and his second as Man Utd boss, while he also won the EFL Cup that season. The rest of Mourinho's tenure might be remembered very differently now, but he's the last boss to bring European glory to the Red Devils.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær took Man Utd back to the final in 2021, but couldn't get the team over the line against Unai Emery's Villarreal. The score ended 1–1 after extra time leading to a decisive penalty shootout.
21 players stepped up combined across both sides to take a spot kick. Every player scored as Gerónimo Rulli and David de Gea couldn't keep an attempt out. Rulli buried his as the 21st attempt, but De Gea had his turned away. A moment symbolic of the Solskjær era. Both finals were the only two times the club has reached that stage. One game of glory, the other of shame.
Amorim will either follow in the footsteps of his countryman Mourinho, or that of Solskjær when it's all said and done.