When Does 2025–26 Fantasy Premier League Start?
Excitement continues to build for the 2025–26 season and keen Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will already be mentally building their squads for the first week of the upcoming campaign.
Over 11.5 million people took part in FPL during the 2024–25 season as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shattered the record points total—previously held by himself for the 2017–18 season—and managers will be offered a fresh start heading into the new term.
No matter the performance of your wittily-named team last season, 2025–26 offers a new dawn and just as much stress and drama as in previous years.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the new FPL season.
When Does the 2025–26 Premier League Season Begin?
The 2024–25 Premier League season feels mere minutes ago but the new term is already coming into view. The fixtures for 2025–26 were officially announced on June 18, allowing FPL managers to identify which teams to target and which to ignore based on their early season runs.
The first game of the Premier League season sees reigning champions Liverpool take on Bournemouth on Friday, August 15. The remaining nine fixtures of the opening round are played across the subsequent weekend and Monday.
There will be 38 gameweeks across the FPL campaign, concluding with the final round of fixtures on May 24, 2026.
When Will 2025–26 FPL Launch?
The official launch date for 2025–26 FPL is yet to be revealed, with the Premier League often shadow dropping their announcement of when the game goes live. However, based on previous years, we don’t appear too far away from building our first drafts.
Early to mid-July is usually when the new FPL season commences, with July 17 the start date for last season. The two campaigns prior saw July 5 as launch day.
FPL managers are usually provided approximately a month of preparation time before the new term actually kicks off.
When Are FPL Prices Revealed?
The Premier League usually drop an array of selected player prices before officially announcing the game’s launch, often including the most expensive players available—undoubtedly the likes of Salah, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer for 2025–26.
However, once the game is live, all player prices will be available to view. Only then can managers truly start building their world-beating squads.
When Does the 2025–26 Premier League Transfer Window Shut?
Up until Gameweek 1 starts, managers will be allowed unlimited transfers to their squad. That’s particularly important given the sheer volume of Premier League deals likely to go through before the new campaign commences.
We have already seen Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City spend big, while there is likely to be plenty of movement at other clubs across the division in the coming weeks.
The Premier League transfer window doesn’t close until Monday, September 1, however, meaning there will have been three rounds of matches before it shuts.