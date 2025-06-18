2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: Best and Worst Months for Each Top Six Club
The Premier League season is long, full of ups, downs and the overwhelming emotions that come with both extremes.
With the 2025–26 campaign’s full fixture list now revealed, fans from all clubs can start working out where their points are going to come from, with some months seemingly brimming with hope and others promising nerves and tension throughout.
Here is each ‘big six‘ side’s best and worst months on the new calendar.
Arsenal
Best
Arsenal have a few months which look encouraging on paper. October, December and March are all brimming with winnable games, but the kind run-in in May is the stuff of which title hopefuls dream.
Fulham (H), West Ham United (A), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A) is a run which should bring few scares for Arsenal as they seek to end their title charge in the strongest form possible.
Worst
Unfortunately for Arsenal, they will enter May on the back of a gruelling run of fixtures in April.
A visit from Bournemouth won’t be easy, but meetings with Manchester City (A) and Newcastle United (H) are the sort of games which can define seasons, especially at such a nervy point of the campaign.
Chelsea
Best
Chelsea fans will be delighted with their opening month of fixtures, with August seemingly handing Enzo Maresca’s side the perfect chance to build up some confidence and form to kick-start the new campaign.
Crystal Palace (H), West Ham United (A) and Fulham (H) are all tricky customers, but the Blues will enter each game as comfortable favourites and anything less than nine points from an available nine will be seen as a disappointment.
Worst
While Chelsea’s start to the season is a comfortable one, the Blues face a daunting end to the campaign. March and April both feature tough tests against direct rivals, but the final month of May could be the hardest.
Chelsea will hope to have all their work wrapped up when they begin May at home to Champions League dreamers Nottingham Forest, with ensuing fixtures against Liverpool (A) and Tottenham Hotspur (H) potentially landing the Blues in a battle to add to their points tally before a final-day trip to Sunderland.
Liverpool
Best
September and April both look like comfortable months for Liverpool—aided by the fact two of their three games in each month are against the same opposition.
The second month of the season is perhaps best, beginning with Burnley (A) before the home fixture of the Merseyside derby against Everton, with a trip to Crystal Palace rounding things out. As for April, Everton and Palace are both on the cards again after a home game against Fulham.
Worst
While Liverpool head into this season as favourites to win against every opponent, they will have to be at their best when November arrives.
A visit from Aston Villa is a tough start to proceedings but it’s the ensuing away game against Manchester City which will be circled in red on the calendar. Nottingham Forest (H) and West Ham United (A) is hardly an ideal end to the month.
Man City
Best
October, March and May all look fairly kind to Manchester City but, after the nature of their mid-season collapse in 2024–25, they will be relieved that the busy month of December would appear to be full of comfortable fixtures.
In their six games across the month, City face Fulham (A), Sunderland (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham United (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and then one final away trip to Sunderland. 18 points is a very realistic haul.
Worst
A simple December rolls into a challenging January for Pep Guardiola’s side, who face three of their ‘big six’ rivals across five games.
Home games against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are spread around away trips to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. If City aren’t rolling at their best when 2026 kicks off, they will quickly know about it.
Man Utd
Best
When looking at the fixture list, Manchester United are among the sides who don’t appear to be blessed with a truly comfortable month. That being said, November and February seem encouraging and feature three of the same fixtures.
Both months include games against Everton, Crystal Palace and the tricky Tottenham Hotspur. November brings a trip to Nottingham Forest before those three opponents, but February looks slightly better thanks to an away game against West Ham United.
Worst
September features a couple of tough fixtures for United, but the biggest area of concern will be arriving into a tricky January run with a squad who will undoubtedly be feeling the physical effects of the hectic festive schedule.
An away trip to Leeds United promises to be gruelling for all sorts of reasons, and while Burnley (A) should provide a breather, a run against Manchester City (H), Arsenal (A) and Fulham (H) does not sound like a whole lot of fun for a side with fading legs.
Tottenham Hotspur
Best
There are several months on the Tottenham Hotspur calendar which look fairly kind. Thomas Frank will look forward to September and October, but April stands out from the bunch.
The Champions League quarter-finals and the first leg of the semi-final are all scheduled for April. If Spurs make it that far, they will be thankful to be weaving those games around domestic fixtures against Sunderland (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).
Worst
The downside to having several comfortable months is that there are a handful of others which look incredibly concerning. November brings games against Chelsea (H), Manchester United (H), Arsenal (A) and Fulham (H), all spread out around Champions League league phase games.
Likewise, a February run of Man Utd (A), Newcastle United (H), Arsenal (H) and Fulham (A) will be one for which Frank will not be excited.