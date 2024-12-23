When Does Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Expire?
Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool is quickly reaching its expiration date.
Liverpool have had a dream start under Arne Slot across all competitions, but the looming uncertainty surrounding Salah's contract has cast a shadow on the Reds 2024–25 season. The Egyptian superstar is one of several integral players at Liverpool without a new contract, and the clock is ticking.
Salah voiced his frustration about his current contract situation multiple times this season. In November, the winger notably told NBC Sports, "I haven't received any offers to stay at the club, so I'm probably more out than in." The statement made headlines, but it did not inspire much action from the club.
Without a new deal in place, Salah's time in a red shirt could come to an end much sooner than he or Liverpool fans want.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Does Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Expire?
Salah's Liverpool contract expires at the end of the 2024–25 season. The 32-year-old signed a three-year extension back in 2022, ensuring his place at Anfield until the summer of 2025.
A new deal has yet to be struck, though, leaving Salah free to explore his options with non-English clubs when the January transfer window opens on Jan. 1, 2025. Rumors previously linked the Egypt international with Paris Saint-Germain, but PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi denied the reports.
Even without an extension, Salah is more focused than ever on the pitch. Through Christmas, he recorded18 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. The winger is also making history along the way; Salah is now Liverpool's fourth-highest goalscorer of all time, surpassing Billy Liddell. Salah is also the first player in Premier League history to reach double digits in goals and assists before Christmas.
Despite his age, the Egyptian is showing no signs of slowing down, but his future at Liverpool still hangs in the balance.