PSG President Gives Verdict on Mohamed Salah Transfer Rumors
The latest twist in Mohamed Salah's contract situation saw the Liverpool man linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but PSG President and ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed the truth behind the rumors.
Liverpool has yet to offer Salah a contract extension on his three-year deal signed back in 2022. With each passing day, the contract gets closer to its expiration date at the end of the 2024–25 season. If the Reds and Salah do not agree to a new deal in the next month, the winger is free to start speaking with non-English clubs come the new year.
ESPN reported Al-Khelaifi has been in contact Salah's agent Ramy Abbas about a potential move to the French giants, but the PSG President denied the rumors.
“It’s not true," Al-Khelaifi said to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. "He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest. We know every club would love to have him, but this rumor about us is simply not true.”
Even at age 32, Salah is showing no signs of slowing down. He already recorded 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for the Reds under Arne Slot and is a major reason why Liverpool currently sits nine points clear of second-place Arsenal atop the Premier League standings. The club has also maintained a perfect Champions League record through the first five matches.
Despite the team's success, Salah has voiced frustration at his contract situation. "I haven't received any offers to stay at the club, so I'm probably more out than in. I've been at the club for many years and [there is] no club like this, but in the end, it's not in my hands," Salah said.
Salah is reportedly willing to sign a one-year contract extension to stay with Liverpool, but until the club makes a move, the winger's future remains uncertain.