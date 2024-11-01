When Will Federico Chiesa Return for Liverpool?
Federico Chiesa's transfer from Juventus to Liverpool has been nothing short of a bust as the forward continues a lengthy layoff due to injury.
Chiesa made the move from Serie A to the Premier League when the Reds signed him to a deal worth £12.5m ($16.2m) back in August. The 27-year-old made his debut for Liverpool against AC Milan in the Champions League on Sept. 17 and featured again against Bournemouth just four days later.
The Italy international then earned his first start in Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with West Ham on Sept. 25, helping the team secure a 5–1 victory and even recording an assist along the way. The three appearances in September were the first and only matches Chiesa played for Liverpool.
Arne Slot announced on Oct. 1 that the new signing was dealing with a muscular injury and would miss some time, but ultimately, the problem was not deemed serious. Except now, over a month later, Chiesa has still not returned to the squad. In fact, Slot gave an update on the injury and revealed just how much longer Chiesa will be on the sidelines.
"Chiesa is not back before the [November] international break, but there is only a week to go," Slot told reporters on Nov. 1. "We are hoping he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”
Should Chiesa's recovery go to plan, the forward can return in time for Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Southampton on Nov. 24. The Reds then play Real Madrid on Nov. 27 and Manchester City on Dec. 1.
The added depth would help Slot's side get through its upcoming hectic schedule, especially if more injuries pile up throughout the November international break. Chiesa is highly injury-prone, though, and could experience another setback.
Even with so much uncertainty looming over the 27-year-old's injury and possible return, one thing is for certain—he will not be on the pitch in Liverpool's three matches prior to the November international break against Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.