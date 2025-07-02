When Will Joao Pedro Make His Chelsea Debut?
It’s another transfer window and that means another spending spree for Chelsea, who have now added João Pedro to their wealth of riches in the forward department.
The Blues, who have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer, agreed a deal worth up to £60 million ($82.4 million) with Brighton & Hove Albion and swiftly put plans in place to confirm the transfer as soon as possible.
Having already witnessed a handful of debuts at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea supporters will be desperate to get their first glimpse of the Brazilian donning their jersey, and they’re unlikely to have to wait long to see him in action.
Here’s when Pedro could make his first appearance for the Blues.
When Could João Pedro Make His Chelsea Debut?
Pedro travelled to the United States to complete his Chelsea medical and has now teamed up with his new clubmates for the remainder of the Club World Cup. The tournament’s second squad registration window closed on Thursday, July 3 and the Blues were able to add the 23-year-old to their roster.
That means Pedro will be available to feature for Chelsea in the competition and could be used in some capacity during the club’s quarter-final with Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday, July 5. United Kingdom-based supporters will have to forgo sleep to witness his debut, however, with the last eight duel kicking off at 2 a.m. BST.
Pedro will also be available for the semi-final and final if Chelsea make it beyond Palmeiras, with the Blues having a favourable run to the showpiece event in mid-July.
The Stamford Bridge faithful will have to wait much longer to witness Pedro in the flesh, though. Chelsea have home friendlies with Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan on Friday, August 8 and Sunday, August 10 respectively. Their first Premier League game comes on home soil against Crystal Palace on Sunday, August 17.
What Number Will João Pedro Wear?
Pedro has worn an array of shirt numbers during his career but quickly settled on the No.10 during his time at Watford. He initially wore the No.17 but quickly received an upgrade after consistently dazzling audiences in his debut season.
Pedro then made the lucrative move to Brighton and he was handed the No.9 shirt upon arrival. That’s the number he’s worn ever since on the south coast but he will have to change for the 2025–26 campaign.
Delap has been given the No.9 jersey and Cole Palmer inherited the No.10 shirt earlier this summer from Mykhailo Mudryk. There are plenty of numbers available at Stamford Bridge—more are likely to open up following inevitable departures—but the No.13, 16, 20 and 21 look most appetising for the South American.