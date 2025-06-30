Can Chelsea Register Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro for Club World Cup Knockouts?
The addition of a Club World Cup to the summer itinerary brought about a change to the summer transfer window, which opened earlier than usual.
Chelsea attempted to make the most of this ’special’ period by signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but they were unable to broker a deal with Milan for the services of Mike Maignan, their first-choice goalkeeper.
Since the window re-opened on June 16—the day of Chelsea’s first group-stage outing—the west London club returned swiftly to the market in order to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad for 2025–26 and beyond.
Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and Brighton & Hove Albion’s João Pedro look set to be the next two through the door to further rejuvenate Maresca’s attack. The pair have the potential to be Chelsea cornerstones for the next however many years, but could they also make an immediate impact during the latter stages of the ongoing Club World Cup?
When Does the Club World Cup Secondary Registration Deadline Close?
Chelsea have agreed deals with Dortmund and Brighton for Gittens and Pedro, respectively, but they’re up against the clock if they’re to register their new signings in time to feature at the tournament.
FIFA opened a secondary registration window on June 27 for clubs competing in the United States, allowing teams to add up to two new players to their Club World Cup squads. This window closes on Thursday, July 3, following the conclusion of the first knockout round.
Thus, there’s scope for Pedro to play a part for Maresca’s men, but Gittens cannot be registered as he’s already featured for Dortmund at the tournament. The 20-year-old enjoyed a brief cameo in BVB’s opening group game against Fluminense.
With that in mind, Chelsea are unlikely to rush through the Gittens deal.
When Are Chelsea Playing Next at the Club World Cup?
A second-place finish in Group D after losing to Flamengo on Matchday 2 set up a round of 16 clash with Benfica in Charlotte.
Captain Reece James’ handed the Blues a 1–0 lead in the second-half, but their progress was thrwarted by a two-hour weather-enforced delay and Àngel Di María’s stoppage time penalty. However, an early red card in the extended period for the Portuguese side allowed Chelsea to cruise, and they eventually claimed a 4–1 victory.
Maresca’s side will now face another Brazilian opponent in Palmeiras with a spot in the semifinals at stake. Their quarterfinal tie is scheduled for 9 p.m. (ET) on Friday, 4 July. So, if Chelsea complete the signing of Pedro and register him in time, he could be involved in the club’s quarterfinal bout.