When Will Omar Marmoush Make His Manchester City Debut?
Pep Guardiola hinted that Omar Marmoush's debut for Manchester City could come sooner than anyone expected.
The Egyptian striker is officially the owner of the No. 7 shirt at Manchester City after completing his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The defending English champions reportedly paid a $73 million fee to bring the in-form Marmoush to the Etihad during the January transfer window.
Marmoush inked a four-and-a-half-year deal with City, securing his place at the club until 2029. The 25-year-old comes to Manchester after recording 20 goals and 14 assists for Frankfurt in the first half of the 2024–25 season.
The new signing is a boost the Citizens desperately need. City have fallen out of the top four in the Premier League standings and sit in the Champions League elimination zone with just one match left to play in the league phase. With fixtures against Chelsea, Club Brugge, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool on the horizon, Guardiola will be eager to get Marmoush going as soon as possible.
Marmoush could make his Manchester City debut as early as Jan. 25 against Chelsea. The forward already participated in training and Guardiola included him in City's squad for the Premier League clash.
"Marmoush [brings an] exceptional quality to the team," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. "[He is] a future player for years with quality in the final third."
Guardiola later added, "Omar was in the training session and I think he'll adapt quickly."
Even if Marmoush does not start against the Blues, he could feature off the bench should City need a spark in the second half. If Guardiola opts to keep him on the sidelines until he gets a bit more acclimated, then expect Marmoush to debut against Club Brugge on Jan. 29.
With City's Premier League and Champions League campaigns hanging in the balance, they cannot afford to leave a player of such quality on the bench, especially while the squad is struggling as a whole.
Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis Also Available to Debut vs. Chelsea
City's other two signings, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, could also make their debuts against Chelsea. One of the two defenders could even start in Saturday's fixture since both Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké are out injured.
"Vitor is young, a huge personality," Guardiola said. "Khusanov has already settled, and playing in the French league he's handled fast players."
Injuries have been one of the major storylines of City's 2024–25 season, and added depth at center back will help the reigning Premier League champions get back to their peak form.