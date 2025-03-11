Who Are Bayern Munich Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Bayern Munich eliminated their Bundesliga rival, Bayer Leverkusen, in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday advancing to the quarterfinals.
The tie was pretty much wrapped up in the first leg thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one from Jamal Musiala. Bayern might not be the consensus favorite, but if they do make the final they'll have the home crowd behind them since the final is at the Allianz Arena.
Here's who Bayern will play in the next round of the Champions League.
Bayern Munich will play Inter Milan in the quarterfinals in a star-studded affair. The winner advances to the semifinals where they'll play the winner of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund/LOSC Lille.
If Bayern does advance to the final four, there's a potential rematch on the table of the 8-2 smashing from 2020, or a Der Klassiker which is Germany's biggest domestic rivalry. If the former does happen, it'll be the first time Hansi Flick faces his old team. As Bayern boss, he won seven trophies and lost just seven games. His Bayern side was the first team in Champions League history to win the competition with a perfect record. Barcelona, on paper, are the toughest team and are arguably playing the best in the competition.
For Lille, they're hoping their Cinderella run continues throughout the competition.