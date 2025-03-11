Who Are Barcelona Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Barcelona punched their ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after dispatching Benfica and now await the conclusion of the remaining ties to determine their opponents in the next round.
The Catalans pulled off a brilliant 1-0 win in the first leg with a gritty performance after playing undermanned for over an hour of the game following Pau Cubarsí's red card. Barça's star wingers, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha stole the show in the second leg and secured the Catalans' spot in the Champions League quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Barcelona are the first team to book their place in the quarterfinals in what's been a stellar debut season for Hansi Flick on the touchline. His team are amongst the top 8 teams in Europe, leading the La Liga title race and in the Copa Del Rey semifinals.
The Champions League knockout stage bracket was favorable for Barcelona, who now await the conclusion of one of the remaining round of 16 clashes to know who their quarterfinals rival will be.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Who Are Barcelona Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Barcelona will play the winner of the tie between Borussia Dortmund and Lille in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barça already defeated Borussia Dortmund this season and the German side currently sits 10th in the Bundesliga. Against Lille, the Catalans would also be heavily favored considering the French side are fifth in the Ligue 1 table.
Borussia Dortmund and Lille drew 1-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, leaving it all to be decided in the second leg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, Mar. 12.
Barcelona will host the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie on either Tuesday, Apr. 8 or Wednesday, Apr. 9. Before traveling to either Germany or France for the second leg on either Tuesday, Apr. 15 or Wednesday, Apr. 16.
In what's been a dream season so dar, Barcelona will hope to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2018-19 season.