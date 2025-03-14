Who Are Inter Miami Playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals?
Inter Miami are heading to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they must face a former MLS Cup-winning squad.
After eliminating Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami matched up with Jamaican side Cavalier in the round of 16. Even without Lionel Messi, the Herons defeated the defending Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners 2–0 at Chase Stadium.
Javier Mascherano's men then headed to Kingston to play the second leg of the tie. Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory to eliminate Cavalier 4-0 on aggregate and punch their tickets to the quarterfinals.
Now, the Herons must turn to their attention to their next opponents in the competition.
Inter Miami are playing LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. The Black & Gold eliminated Columbus Crew 4–2 on aggregate to advance to the next round of the competition, where the Herons are waiting.
The two MLS powerhouses have only faced off three times in history. LAFC come out on top in their first two matches against Inter Miami, but the Eastern Conference side won the third; Inter Miami defeated LAFC 1–3 at BMO Stadium back in 2023.
The upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup tie will be the first time the two teams play one another in two years. It will also be the first time Messi and Olivier Giroud face off since they both joined MLS.
The Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals kick off in April.